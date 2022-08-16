Independent investigator to probe allegations in Babita Deokaran murder case

An independent forensic investigator will be appointed to probe allegations against Gauteng Department of Health officials.

The move is aimed at dealing with allegations emerging from the Babita Deokaran murder case.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says his office is "finalising the process" of appointing the investigator.

The Gauteng government will appoint an independent forensic investigator to probe allegations emerging from the Babita Deokaran murder case. The case is being heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Whistleblower Deokaran had been a critical witness for the Special Investigating Unit. News24 previously reported that she had provided evidence in more than 100 investigations relating to corruption within the Gauteng health department.

She was assassinated in a hit-style killing outside her home in southern Johannesburg in August 2021.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said his office was "finalising the process" of appointing an investigator to look into "allegations that have surfaced relating to the case".

"Labour matters relating to officials implicated in this matter have been referred to the Head of the Department of Health, Gauteng, to deal with them as per the Public Service Act (PSA) and Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)," he said.

News24 recently revealed that provincial health department boss Lerato Madyo failed to act on a plea by Deokaran three weeks before she was murdered. Deokaran had requested that R850 million in dubious payments out of Tembisa Hospital be investigated.

"While we are committed to ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the PFMA, we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the PSA and other applicable prescripts," Makhura said.

Makhura added that the provincial government was strengthening its control systems to prevent fraud and corruption, as well as improving its capacity to act on such allegations.



