Independent Media docuseries based on 'Tembisa 10' axed from global journalism awards

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Independent Media’s Baby Trade docuseries was nominated as a finalist in the Best Use of Social Media category.
Independent Media's Baby Trade docuseries was nominated as a finalist in the Best Use of Social Media category.
Independent Media's Baby Trade docuseries has been axed as a finalist for a global journalism award.

The decision by the International News Media Awards (INMA) came after the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) wrote to INMA, calling for the entry to be disqualified.

The docuseries was nominated as a finalist in the Best Use of Social Media category.

In a statement, Sanef said it was "appalled" at the shortlisting of a story about the so-called birth of decuplets in Gauteng for the upcoming Global Media Awards.

The infamous "Tembisa 10" made headlines in June last year after editor Piet Rampedi wrote a story in the Pretoria News that claimed a South African woman had broken a world record by "giving birth to 10 babies". The story took a twist when it was later denied by various government departments, hospitals, and social workers.

The organisation said it had written to the INMA to express its concern. Sanef called on INMA to remove the submission as a finalist and to disqualify the entry.

In a statement, INMA CEO Earl J Wilkinson said the entry had been removed from the list of finalists.

Wilkinson said "certain concerns" over the baby trade story had been brought to INMA's attention after the competition shortlist was made public.

Independent Media had earlier demanded an apology from Sanef for writing to INMA and calling for the disqualification of an entry by the media house.

This is a developing story.


