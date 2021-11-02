17m ago

Independent physician to examine Angelo Agrizzi

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Angelo Agrizzi in court.
Angelo Agrizzi in court.
Christopher Moagi

Former Bosasa COO turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi's medical condition will be assessed by an independent physician.  

On Tuesday, the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted the State's request to use its own doctor to examine Agrizzi, who has been ill since October 2020.

Agrizzi has failed to appear in court for nine months, citing ill health. Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said Agrizzi's matter had been postponed to 2 December for the medical examination. 

Agrizzi and former ANC MP Vincent Smith were arrested and charged with corruption. Smith faces additional charges of fraud for alleged payments made to his company Euroblitz in 2015 and 2016.

He also faces charges of money laundering, tax evasion and alleged breach of the Financial Intelligence Act. 

The court previously granted the State's application for a separation of trial due to Agrizzi's ill health. 

Smith has pleaded not guilty and maintains the money was a loan from Agrizzi, something which Agrizzi denies.

