1h ago

add bookmark

Indigenous Khoisan seeking more recognition

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Khoisan kraal at the Union Buildings in Pretoria with Chief Khoisan SA in the background (File, Alex Mitchley, News24)
The Khoisan kraal at the Union Buildings in Pretoria with Chief Khoisan SA in the background (File, Alex Mitchley, News24)
  • Khoisan activists have been protesting outside the Union Buildings since 2018.
  • They are seeking official recognition for their languages and negotiations over land ownership.
  • The group has been camping outside the Union Buildings in a bid to secure an audience with the authorities.

A giant bronze statue of Nelson Mandela overlooks a big black tarpaulin tent that has become a fixture on the emerald lawns of the president's office in Pretoria.

The tent houses campaigners from the Khoisan indigenous people – South Africa's first inhabitants, whose presence in the country has been dated by archaeologists to thousands of years.

For the past two years, the activists have been camping outside the seat of government, demanding the official recognition of their languages and to negotiate land ownership.

They also want the word "coloured" – the mixed-race tag they have been carrying since apartheid and which is still largely used in official documents – to be abolished.

The group came here in 2018, walking 1 000 kilometres, in a bid to secure an audience with the authorities.

"We will wait here until we have what we came for," said one of their leaders, who calls himself King Khoisan South Africa.

The Union Buildings is an imposing 110-year-old structure that has housed colonial, apartheid and democratic leaders including Mandela and now President Cyril Ramaphosa.

White perspex placards in front of the tent bear various messages.

One has inscriptions in Afrikaans saying Ramaphosa doesn't give a damn – "We have been here for more than one year and what does he do? Nothing!"

Last year, Ramaphosa signed into law the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which grants more autonomy to the Khoisan community.

But some of the Khoisan remain unsatisfied and see the law as the starting point for a constitutional and cultural struggle.

But how many Khoisan there are, in a population of 59 million, is unclear – and their identity is also a subject of debate.

"We talk about Khoi herders and San hunter-gatherers, but archaeologically it's hard to tell them apart," explained Tammy Reynard, curator of the Origins Centre at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Language and land

As South Africa marks Heritage Month in September while trying to recover from a coronavirus pandemic lockdown, communities such as the Khoisan have been reflecting and questioning their fractured identity.

The Khoisan have been referred to in the past as "Bushmen" – and when the Dutch settlers landed in South Africa in the 17th century, they called them Hottentots, a word derived from the famous clicks in their languages.

In one of the grimmest episodes of colonial times, a Khoisan named Sarah Baartman was taken to Europe in the early 19th century by a British doctor and paraded as an anatomical freak – the "Hottentot Venus," who people could see and touch for a fee.

Abused and sick, she died in poverty, and her remains were displayed in a Paris museum. They were returned to South Africa in 2002 and buried with honour in the Eastern Cape. Her tale is described in Black Venus, a 2010 French film directed by Abdellatif Kechiche.

"Classified coloureds want to know who they are – they are coming together like it never happened before," said Anthony Philip Williams, founder of Indigenous First Nation Advocacy SA.

The virus "lockdown put a magnifying glass on the inequality that we have inherited," said Denver Toroga, a Khoisan language activist and poet.

"But I think it also helped us go beyond the need to acquire wealth and seek a different type of cultural wealth."

One of the Khoisan languages, which is written as "N|uu", is listed by Unesco as facing extinction, with just three fluent speakers remaining.

In a speech marking the country's Heritage Day on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the nation "is steadfastly protecting" that and other indigenous languages.

For many campaigners, land is the key.

The much-publicised issue of handing back farmland taken during white rule must include restitution for the Khoisan as well as for black communities, said King Khoisan.

"You cannot talk about identity outside of land," said Williams.

"We must engage government for what is called a negotiated settlement," he said.

"A part of that settlement must be the land that we access, that we can live on, where we can produce and use it for cultural purposes, for access to the resources. The resources of this land belong to our forefathers."

Related Links
WATCH | If coronavirus does not kill us, hunger will - Khoisan protesting outside Union Buildings
Ramaphosa signs contentious Traditional and Khoi San Leadership Bill into law
Protesting Khoisan claim they have been told to move to allow grass to grow
Read more on:
pretoriagauteng
Lottery
Lekker Heritage Day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 779 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 4448 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

4h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.04
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
21.81
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.90
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.03
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.12)
Gold
1860.65
(+0.03)
Silver
22.87
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.51
(+0.50)
Brent Crude
42.23
(-0.12)
Palladium
2207.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53587.11
(-1.22)
Top 40
49547.74
(-1.16)
Financial 15
9401.28
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
72949.70
(-1.72)
Resource 10
53453.42
(-0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo