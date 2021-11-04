Informal coalition talks begin in the Western Cape, but parties still waiting on final results

Coalition talks between political parties in the Western Cape are under way.

There are 16 hung councils in the province.

The ANC says it has won 12 wards directly from DA strongholds.

Informal coalition talks in the Western Cape took centre stage on Thursday as political parties considered the idea of getting in bed with each other.

Backroom talks, behind-the-scenes telephonic discussions, WhatsApp chats and even social media conversations have started in earnest, with mainstream parties wooing the new kingmakers in several councils.

While bigger parties were waiting for the go-ahead from their national offices, others had already started testing the waters.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) turned out to be a crucial kingmaker in the political arena, having secured nearly 50 seats nationally.

Leader Gayton McKenzie said the PA had been approached by various parties.

"Many political parties have approached us and we told them we are no position to talk coalition politics and we told them what we stand for.

"We told them that we are still waiting for the final results and then we will await a decision from the coalition advisory committee. We will continue to be transparent," said McKenzie - a reformed bank robber and author of A Hustler's Bible.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) managed to secure votes in the hung councils in Oudtshoorn and Langeberg. The party garnered 177 seats nationally, eating into the DA's traditional support bases.

Western Cape FF+ leader Corné Mulder said the party was not in talks with other parties.

"We are waiting for the final results, and the results will influence whatever discussions there may be because it involves the big metros, and the big metros will also play a important role in any coalition talks or negotiations," he said

"What we have on a informal level are talks about talks, but all unofficial," he added, borrowing an expression used during negotiations with the ANC when the apartheid era drew to a close.

The Independent Congress of SA (Icosa) once again had a strong showing at the polls, securing more than 45% of the vote in the Kannaland municipality. The ANC and DA secured 21.5% and 20.5% respectively. Icosa secured three wards.

Icosa president Jeffrey Donson told News 24 that his party was willing to work with anyone who has the interests of the community at heart.

"Icosa will work with any political party to take the community forward. In local government, we focus on bread and butter issues," he said about the party which Truman prince initially formed when he was expelled from the ANC.

Provincial DA leader Albert Fritz maintained that it was premature for them to enter into coalition talks.

"We are awaiting the final results and from there on, our national and provincial leadership will make a decision," he said.

The GOOD party also managed to score votes in the Theewaterskloof, Witzenberg and Saldanha Bay municipalities. Nationally, the party has 34 seats.

General secretary and former DA ally, Brett Herron, said GOOD was not engaged in any coalition discussions.

EFF leader Julius Malema held a media briefing at the IEC's headquarters in Pretoria on Thursday. "We are not going to approach anyone. Those who come to us will find our door open," he said.

The ANC's provincial interim working committee held a special meeting on Wednesday to consider the party's preliminary results.

"We have noted that the DA has lost its majority in no less than 15 municipalities in the province that they won outright in 2016," Western Cape NAC spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said.



"We are beginning to see a shift in terms of electoral support for the ANC in those municipalities."

Mtsweni said the party won 12 new wards directly from DA strongholds - Cederberg, Breede Valley, Knysna, Delft and Oudtshoorn, among others.