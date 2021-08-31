Infuriated Modack plotted revenge after Kinnear had his wife arrested, court hears

Nafiz Modack saw red when his wife was arrested in a gun licence investigation by Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

The State said during his bail application that Modack was so annoyed that he allegedly started setting up an operation to scare Kinnear off.

Modack is alleged to have run a criminal enterprise that plotted attacks on Kinnear, who was murdered in September 2020.

Alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack was so angry that police had arrested his wife Riana in a gun licensing investigation run by Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear, that he allegedly began marshalling contacts in a bid to scare Kinnear off.

This was alleged in the Blue Downs Regional Court during Monday's resumption of Modack and his co-accused's bail application.

Prosecutor Blaine Lazarus said the plan involved an attack on Kinnear's home which veered between throwing a petrol bomb, shooting at Kinnear's car tyres, or throwing a hand grenade at the property in Bishop Lavis in November 2019.

Modack, former rugby player Zane Kilian, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan, Amaal Jantjies, Jannick Adonis and AGU member Ashley Tabisher stand accused of being part of a racketeering enterprise which conspired to murder Kinnear on 18 September 2020.

Morgan had previously been granted bail.

Lazarus said that after Modack's wife was arrested in October 2019, he was so incensed, that he allegedly started plotting an attack on Kinnear.

"This (hand grenade) attack was intended to send a message to Kinnear and other law enforcement that should he dare, there would be consequences," said Lazarus.

"It was meant to cause fear and disrupt investigations," he said.

Lazarus submitted that Modack, through Jantjies, began developing his alleged plot against Kinnear.

Jantjies appeared to be the "fixer" in Modack's scheme.

According to evidence presented in court and during her own unsuccessful bail application in Parow, she was allegedly a key organiser, fielding calls, messages, payments, and setting up the grenade attack.

She was allegedly also the go-between for Modack and Tabisher, who the State alleged was Modack's inside man.

Jantjies got to know Tabisher when he drove Adonis, who is her boyfriend, from Pollsmoor prison to court for a separate case.

The hand grenade attack was ultimately thwarted, but on 18 September 2020, Kinnear was murdered outside his house.

Lazarus opposed bail for Modack, saying he was a "very dangerous" man, who knew who the witnesses were, and had the contacts in the police to destroy evidence.

He said Tabisher had betrayed his colleagues and had made them so scared that they did not want to discuss anything to do with Modack in case they were also attacked.

The application was set to continue on Thursday.

