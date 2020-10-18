1h ago

Initiation schools to reopen in December - report

Initiation schools are expected to resume in December following approval by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.
Leon Sadiki

Initiation schools are expected to resume in December following approval by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), EWN has reported.

The schools, which are usually open in summer and winter, have been prevented from operating due to Covid-19 and the national lockdown.

In April, Contralesa announced the suspension of its winter initiation school season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organisation said the decision was taken after extensive consultation with various communities that practise the custom of rite of passage.

The suspension was regarded as "unprecedented", but according to Contralesa general secretary Zolani Mkiva it became clear it would be a "fertile environment" for the virus to spread among the boys in the mountains.

It was initially announced that initiation schools would remain closed under Level 1 restrictions.

Initiation schools will be expected to follow Covid-19 safety and health protocols.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

