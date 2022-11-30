59m ago

Inmate accused of stabbing Janusz Walus behind bars for murdering SANDF officer

Alex Mitchley
Janusz Walus has been behind bars for almost 30 years.
Getty Images
  • The inmate who stabbed Janusz Walus has been identified as former SA Air Force sergeant Samuel Mandla Madonsela.
  • He is serving a life sentence for the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Authon Dominic Stevens.
  • Walus' stabbing comes as the SACP and Limpho Hani, the widow of the former ANC and SACP leader, have applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind, recall or reconsider its judgment.

The man accused of stabbing Janusz Walus in Kgosi Mampuru prison is currently serving a life sentence for murdering a Lieutenant-Colonel in the South African Air Force, and, injuring another in 2007 after failing the officers' course for a second time. 

A source confirmed to News24 that the man accused of stabbing 69-year-old Walus in his upper body on Tuesday afternoon, is a former SA Air Force sergeant who was stationed at the Thaba Tshwane Air Force College in Pretoria where he worked in the Human Resources Department. 

The man has been identified as Samuel Mandla Madonsela.

Madonsela was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted for the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Authon Dominic Stevens and the attempted murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Isak Karan on 8 November 2007. Stevens died from gunshot wounds to the chest and heart, while Karan was shot three times but survived. 

News24 previously reported that Madonsela had failed the officers’ course twice and after being told to leave the college, he walked into the offices of Stevens and Karan and opened fire.

It was reported that Stevens was the co-ordinator of the course and would have made been responsible for determining who passed and failed the course. Karan was an instructor at the college. 


Madonsela, who was found guilty in 2010, pleaded not guilty to both the murder and attempted murder charge. He claimed that he was never in Stevens' office, while he shot Karan in self-defence.

This was despite the overwhelming evidence presented, including forensic evidence that three bullet fragments removed from Stevens' body had been fired by Madonsela's firearm. The court also heard witness testimony that Madonsela was seen leaving Steven’s office right after the gunshots were fired. 

The firearm used in the commission of the crime was voluntarily handed over to police by Madonsela shortly after the shooting. However, he insisted that a mistake was made in the ballistic report. 

Madonsela further claimed that he was called the k-word by Karan. 

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria rejected Madonsela’s version of events and eventually sentenced him in 2011. 

It is alleged that on Tuesday evening, Madonsela stabbed Walus, who was waiting in a queue to get his meal. The two men had been living in the same housing unit in the prison for years without incident. 

On Tuesday, Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, confirmed that Walus was stabbed. 

"A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and healthcare officials are providing the necessary care. Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated,” Nxumalo said. 

The incident comes days after the Constitutional Court ordered that Walus be released on parole. Walus was convicted after being found guilty of the assassination of Chris Hani, a popular ANC and SACP leader, in April 1993.

Now Chris Hani's widow Limpho Hani and the SACP wants the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision, but this will be a tall order a law expert told News24. 

In her court papers, Hani argues that she was not "treated fairly by the court". She also says the judgment had "a patent error" because her submissions were not fully examined. She said only applications by Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and Walus were fully considered. 

Constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos said it was hard for the judgment to be rescinded.

"Right now, it will be hard to say, but it will all depend on the arguments they bring. They have to bring something that is plausible for it to be successful."

- additional reporting by Tebogo Monama


