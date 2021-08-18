Inmate in court for the murder of Leeuwkop prison warder

An inmate, who was arrested and charged for the murder of a 50-year-old official at the Leeuwkop Correctional Centre, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Nigel Marais, 30, is currently serving an 18-year jail term for murder and attempted murder, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Marais was arrested last week following the discovery of Eunice Moloko's body at the Leeuwkop Covid-19 isolation site on 10 August.

Moloko's body was discovered on the floor, with her jacket covered in blood, News24 reported.

ALSO READ | Leeuwkop Correctional Centre official found dead, jacket covered in blood

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, Bulelani Magwanishe, had expressed shock and sadness at the murder.

"Within the same vicinity, a blood-stained towel was found, indicating that the perpetrator of such a vile crime had ample time to try to clean up the evidence," Magwanishe said in a statement last week.

Mjonondwane said the case was remanded to 26 August for further investigation.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.