25m ago

add bookmark

Inner city raids in Joburg were carried out in a 'cruel, humiliating' manner, court rules

Jeanette Chabalala
City of Johannesburg
City of Johannesburg
iStock
  • The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg says the raids conducted in Johannesburg in 2017-2018 were cruel and humiliating.
  • It declared Section 13(7)(c) of the SAPS Act constitutionally invalid. 
  • The Socio-Economic Rights Institute represented more than 2 000 residents who were subjected to the raids.  

The raids, which were conducted at 11 inner city buildings in Johannesburg's central business district between June 2017 and May 2018, were carried out in a manner that was "cruel, humiliating, degrading and invasive", the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled this week.

The high court declared Section 13(7)(c) of the South African Police Services Act 68 of 1995 (the SAPS Act) constitutionally invalid.

It ordered the legislature to cure the constitutional defect within 24 months. 

In a judgment penned by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, which was delivered on Monday, the court said the raids were directed at harassing and intimidating the residents into vacating the so-called "hijacked buildings".

Between 30 June 2017 and 3 May 2018, the residents of these buildings were subjected to warrantless searches by police officers. 

READ: Mashaba returns 3 hijacked Joburg buildings to rightful owners

Undocumented foreigners were arrested during the raids, which were conducted by members of the police and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). 

At the time, then Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said: "Hijacked buildings are a major problem in our inner city, with our people living in deplorable conditions and being abused by slumlords who extort money from them."

He also said criminals were running into these rundown buildings and hiding when pursued by police, News24 reported.  

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) represented the more than 2 000 residents, asking the court to declare Section 13(7) of the SAPS Act constitutionally invalid.

They also wanted all the decisions authorising the searches, to which the residents were subjected, to be reviewed and set aside.

According to the judgment, during the raids the tenants were instructed by officers to leave their rooms.

The police officers, who were accompanied by metro cops, home affairs and City of Johannesburg officials, would then break down locked doors and tear down internal partitions in the applicants' homes. 

"They also vandalised and destroyed some of their homes. Some of the applicants' possessions, including money, were stolen during the raids. None of the applicants consented to the search of their homes," the judgment reads.

"An elderly woman was forced to undress in front of a JMPD officer, who refused to leave the room in order to allow her to change out of her nightdress."

Some buildings were raided more than once. 

ALSO READ: 102 arrested in crackdown on 'hijacked properties' in Joburg

The court said it found it "peculiar" that the former provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange, asked no questions why this was necessary.

"Why was it necessary to carry out the same operations more than once in the same area? What did previous search and seizure raids in the same area reveal or yield? Why were previous raids ineffective?" the court questioned.

"Regrettably, it appears from the record before us that she [former provincial commissioner] took none of these relevant considerations into account before issuing authorisations for the repeat raids.

"All of this demonstrates that neither of the two decision-makers applied their minds to the material before them before issuing the written authorisations.

"They simply rubber-stamped the applications on the basis of the Legal Services' recommendations that were made."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Khululiwe Bhengu of Seri attorneys, who are representing the residents, said: "The courts continue to interpret the Constitution in way that vindicates the rights of the poor.

"Because of this judgment, poor residents of the inner city can enjoy their homes without the fear of being raided by the police."

Related Links
Mayor Mashaba visits to dilapidated, hijacked Joburg buildings
40 nabbed in hijacked buildings raid
Police are paid by property hijackers – alleged kingpin of hijacked buildings
Read more on:
sapsherman mashabajohannesburgcourts
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 2201 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 1070 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 1745 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-1.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(-0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.98
(-1.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.52)
Gold
1780.94
(+0.46)
Silver
18.18
(+1.76)
Platinum
826.00
(+1.53)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1932.00
(+2.40)
All Share
54362.36
(+0.41)
Top 40
50174.95
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10033.83
(-0.72)
Industrial 25
75481.17
(+0.45)
Resource 10
51292.46
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

11h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo