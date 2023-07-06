25m ago

Inner Joburg a sea of red as Cosatu members march against economic ills, crime and corruption

accreditation
Alex Patrick
Cosatu Gauteng chair Amos Manyela gathers the crowd for the start of the march in Johannesburg.
Alex Patrick
  • Cosatu held a march across South Africa on Thursday.
  • The union and its affiliates were protesting several issues plaguing South Africans, including high unemployment and crime. 
  • Union leaders said this was one of many protests to come. 

The Johannesburg CBD was covered in a sea of red on Wednesday as Cosatu members marched to protest high unemployment rates, load shedding and climbing interest rates, among other economic difficulties.

Cosatu was joined by the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA; the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers Union; and the Agricultural Food And Allied Democratic Workers Union.

Cosatu's second deputy president Duncan Luvuno said the march was one of many.

Speaking of the growing crowd, he said it was "evident that workers are saying that whatever leadership is doing in the boardrooms is not working".

"They are prepared to sacrifice a day without pay so that future generations don't have to pay.

"The unemployment rate is unacceptable, at 40% and 60% youth unemployment. We want to advance policies that have social impacts.

"We want to show the government that we are willing [to stand up] and be [behind workers] every day."

Although the crowd was not as large as in past marches, Cosatu leaders said size doesn't matter, the fact that workers are protesting across the country speaks volumes.

Luvuno also said workers were tired of the high levels of crime and corruption in South Africa.

Cosatu members nationwide will be handing memorandums to various government entities on Thursday afternoon.

In Johannesburg, protesters will march to the SA Local Government Association, the SA Human Rights Commission, the Department of Employment and Labour, and the office of the premier.

