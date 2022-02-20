1h ago

Innocent bystander shot dead during cash-in-transit heist in Gauteng

Malibongwe Dayimani
André Damons
  • A shopper was shot dead after robbers opened fire outside a store during a cash-in-transit robbery.
  • The police have launched a manhunt for the heavily-armed suspects.
  • The suspects fled the scene with three bags of cash.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after an innocent bystander was shot dead during a cash-in-transit robbery outside a business outlet in Eden Park on Sunday.

The 38-year-old man died after a group of armed men accosted cash guards, opening fire randomly at the cash van. 

The incident took place just after 12:30, police said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the man was certified dead at the scene by medical emergency personnel.

"Reports from the scene indicate that during the incident, the armed men began randomly shooting towards the cash van before fleeing the scene on foot with at least three bags of cash," said Mathe.

"Other vehicles in the vicinity of the business outlet were also shot at and damaged as a result of the shooting."

Mathe added that while all resources had been mobilised in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the armed robbery and murder of the innocent bystander, police appealed to anyone with information on this crime to contact the Eden Park police station and or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860 010 111.

"Police have since embarked on the process to locate the family of the innocent bystander. His name will be released once his next of kin have all been informed," said Mathe.  

Read more on:
sapsgautengeast londonrobbery
