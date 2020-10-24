Inquest opened after man found dead at Hartebeespoort dam

Police in the North West have opened an inquest after a man allegedly jumped off the Hartebeespoort dam wall on Saturday.

Police received information that a body was found at around 12:00.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the body of the 46-year-old man, was found on the rocks below the dam wall near the tunnel at Hartebeespoort.

Myburgh said the deceased's vehicle was found nearby from where he had allegedly jumped.

He was not from the area.

She added that an inquest was being investigated and that no foul play was suspected.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley