Inquest opened after skeletal remains found in Eastern Cape

Police in Gqeberha have opened an inquest after the remains of a man were discovered in the bushes off William Moffett Expressway.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said someone walking through the bushes discovered the skeletal remains.

"A 31-year-old man was walking when he saw prickly pears in the bush. As he trailed further into the bushes, he stumbled on the skeleton. The cause of death is undetermined due to its decomposition," Naidu said.

According to the post-mortem report, the skeleton is that of an adult male. The deceased was probably middle-aged.

Residents with information that could help identify the deceased have been urged to contact Detective Constable Thozama Msutwana on 041 394 6243.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.