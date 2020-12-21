58m ago

add bookmark

Inside 17 public hospitals: Health workers forced to wear torn PPE, blitz inspections reveal

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of nurses in a hospital ward.
A general view of nurses in a hospital ward.
Sharon Seretlo
  • Deputy public protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, outlined a dire shortage of PPE and staff at 17 public hospitals in South Africa.
  • A report compiled by the Public Protector's office describes severe difficulties facing the health sector.
  • In some cases, healthcare workers had to wear torn PPE because of shortages.

Frontline workers who are fighting Covid-19 in severely affected provinces in the public health sector are some of the most exposed to the disease with personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages leaving some nurses to wear torn equipment, deputy public protector, advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, said on Monday.

"Hospitals did not have sufficient PPE. At some hospitals, staff are required to use one PPE the entire day. Only doctors were provided with full PPE and not all staff members," were among the findings made.

She said the report came after her office embarked on blitz inspections at various public healthcare facilities across the country.

The inspection included hospitals in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Limpopo, covering 17 public hospitals.

Some of the main issues emerging were PPE related and the state of the facilities, among others.

She said PPE issues included the fact that some wards in these hospitals were not provided with proper PPE.

"PPE masks are re-used. Incorrect PPE masks are procured and [there are] incorrect sizes of PPE. There is inadequate protection for healthcare workers and other staff members due to a lack of PPE. Nurses are only allowed one body suit per day."

Gcaleka said some of the PPE were also incorrect sizes "that tear immediately".

"Nurses are forced to wear bodysuits even if it is torn, thereby risking their health. The procured PPE are not as per the specifications and are substandard. PPE stock levels at the warehouse where PPE are collected, are very low."

She said there was also non-delivery of the procured PPE by the appointed service provider who was on the provincial database.

"At some point there were substandard PPE that were delivered to the hospitals as the gowns were unsterile and they did not fit the staff compliment."

She said that was also a shortage of thermometers, disposable bins, decanters and oxygen points.

Gcaleka said there was also a "chronic nursing staff shortage and lack of professional nurses to staff the areas optimally".

"Workload for the doctors was too high. Doctors are often expected to work excessive hours as a result of clinical staff shortages."

She said detailed reports of what each hospital had to do to improve would be uploaded to their website.

"There is a host of interventions that we propose in respect of each of the facilities to deal with the various issues identified. They are for both the short and the medium terms. I will not go into the details of each, suffice to say they seek to remedy the challenges that we have picked up."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kholeka gcalekagautengjohannesburgpublic protectorcoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8695 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7732 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 3026 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.55
(+1.03)
ZAR/GBP
19.42
(+1.47)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(+0.88)
ZAR/AUD
11.03
(+1.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.00)
Gold
1880.00
(-0.10)
Silver
26.28
(+1.72)
Platinum
1014.00
(-1.36)
Brent Crude
52.22
(0.00)
Palladium
2316.00
(-1.26)
All Share
58714.87
(-1.80)
Top 40
53784.25
(-1.66)
Financial 15
11824.98
(-4.87)
Industrial 25
77586.19
(-0.74)
Resource 10
56463.23
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo