Inside Qandu-Qandu: How people in this Khayelitsha settlement are trying to find a place to call home

After two years, the residents in this suburb still don’t have running water or flush toilets.

The almost 5 000 houses in this area also don’t have electricity and each chemical toilet is shared by up to 250 people, residents say.

In its response, the City of Cape Town said that it "cannot provide services immediately, if at all, for unplanned settlements".

This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in partnership with Eh!Woza. Sign up for Bhekisisa's newsletter. Visit Eh!Woza's website.