27m ago

add bookmark

Intense cold front expected to hit Cape provinces

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rain.
Rain.
iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that an intense cold front is expected to make landfall in the Cape provinces during the course of the week.

According to the SAWS, the cold weather conditions are expected to hit on the evening of Wednesday, 30 September, and last until Friday, 2 October.

"An intense cold front associated with an upper cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces as well as the Eastern Cape from Wednesday (30/09/2020) evening into Friday (02/10/2020) morning," the SAWS said in a statement.

READ | Summers are getting hotter as global temperatures keep going up

The public and small stock farmers can expect snowfall, strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and very cold conditions.

"Disruptive snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape on Thursday evening into Friday."

In another statement, the SAWS also warned that some parts of the Eastern Cape would experience damaging winds on Wednesday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
River guide drowns after tube paddling activity goes wrong on Storms River near Tsitsikamma
WATCH | Treading water: Storm-ravaged Gugulethu residents get relief from Gift of the Givers
PICS | 'Our houses look like a river': storms cause bad flooding in parts of Cape Town
Read more on:
sawsweather
Lottery
Lekker Monday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1486 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 8125 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1000 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.87
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.90
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.11
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1886.42
(+0.24)
Silver
23.81
(+0.26)
Platinum
885.01
(+0.57)
Brent Crude
42.88
(+1.08)
Palladium
2250.00
(+0.38)
All Share
54550.01
(-0.31)
Top 40
50369.51
(-0.41)
Financial 15
9973.35
(+0.41)
Industrial 25
73689.15
(-0.41)
Resource 10
53969.20
(-0.73)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep 2020

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo