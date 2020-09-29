Intense cold front expected to hit Cape provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that an intense cold front is expected to make landfall in the Cape provinces during the course of the week.

According to the SAWS, the cold weather conditions are expected to hit on the evening of Wednesday, 30 September, and last until Friday, 2 October.

"An intense cold front associated with an upper cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces as well as the Eastern Cape from Wednesday (30/09/2020) evening into Friday (02/10/2020) morning," the SAWS said in a statement.

The public and small stock farmers can expect snowfall, strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and very cold conditions.

"Disruptive snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape on Thursday evening into Friday."

In another statement, the SAWS also warned that some parts of the Eastern Cape would experience damaging winds on Wednesday.

