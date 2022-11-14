40m ago

Intercape lashes out at transport authorities over plan to keep buses safe during festive season

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Intercape filed papers with the Makhanda High Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday over the development of safety plan for the industry, which the court ordered Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Eastern Cape MEC for Transport and Community Safety Xolile Nqatha to carry out before the festive season.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Intercape has taken legal action over a safety plan that was supposed to be developed to protect buses over the festive season.
  • The long-haul coach company says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has disregarded the industry's safety concerns.
  • There have been more than 150 violent attacks against the company's buses, with many of them in the Eastern Cape.

Long-haul bus company Intercape has lashed out at Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula over what it calls a lack of urgency in dealing with attacks on its buses.

Intercape filed papers with the Makhanda High Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The legal action follows a court order for Mbalula and Eastern Cape Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha to work with the police in developing a plan of action to secure the safety of Intercape coaches.

In September, Intercape approached the court seeking an order to compel the government to take positive steps to ensure the safety of the industry.

The court gave Mbalula and Nqatha 20 days to formulate the plan ahead of the festive season, during which inter-provincial travel peaks.

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said Nqatha filed an action plan on 28 October. However, on the same day, Mbalula gave notice of his intention to apply for leave to appeal the court order.

Ferreira said in his responding affidavit: "It was this very dereliction of duty which required Intercape to institute these proceedings in the first place."

He argued that notwithstanding Mbalula's appeal, it was imperative the crisis in the Eastern Cape be addressed without delay.

The long-haul company added the transport minister had shown "ongoing disregard for the seriousness of the … life-threatening and endemic acts of violence and intimidation" against the long-haul coach industry.

Intercape further argued Mbalula's application for leave to appeal is no reason for him not to have participated in the formulation of the action plan as he "remains duty-bound to participate".

There have been more than 150 recorded violent incidents, including shootings, stonings and acts of intimidation directed at Intercape and other long-distance operators, allegedly by rogue taxi associations looking to control routes.

The Eastern Cape is the epicentre of this campaign of violence.

Intercape called on Mbalula to agree to the ongoing operation of the court order pending any appeal for which leave might be given but claimed Mbalula had refused to consent to this.

"In the circumstances, in order for the crisis to be addressed with the requisite urgency, it is necessary for Intercape to advance the action plan with the MEC alone.

Ferreira said:

While this is neither what the court order requires, nor the optimal way of addressing the ongoing violence and intimidation in the Eastern Cape, it is better than the alternative of there being no implementation of the court order at all.

Mbalula's spokesperson, Lwaphesheya Khoza, said the minister noted Intercape's statement.

"The ministry is at this point not at the liberty of responding due to the matter being an ongoing legal matter with possible future implications on all parties involved," she added.

The company has also raised concerns over the action plan, saying it doubts its effectiveness and did not include definitive timelines for implementation.

"Absent sufficient details of what is to be done, by whom it is to be done, where it is to be done, when it is to be done and how it is to be done, the plan cannot serve its intended purpose. Indeed, absent those details it is not a plan at all, but at most a statement of intent."

According to Intercape, the plan also failed to address the reopening of the areas in which Intercape had not been able to operate, such as Cofimvaba, Butterworth, Engcobo, Tshomo and Idutywa.

"The action plan identifies certain hot spots where the violence against bus drivers and passengers is most severe. The hot spots have been identified as consisting of only five routes on which Intercape's buses travel.

"The list does not include any of the towns or areas which Intercape described in its application papers as being so hostile and volatile as to render them no-go zones which it is unable to operate in," said Ferreira.

"As matters presently stand, those directly or indirectly responsible for the acts of intimidation and violence are permitted to operate in these areas whilst those who are subjected to such acts of intimidation and violence are not. That is plainly untenable."


Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose disputed there were no-go areas in the province.

"We don't know where these negative terms are coming from. Eastern Cape [roads] are open to every road user. There are no no-go areas in this province."

Binqose said the department "is committed to creating a safe environment for all road users" in the province.

"Our commitment to such is further demonstrated by the fact that the department, under the leadership of MEC Xolile Nqatha, has come up with a plan. We welcome further inputs and suggestions from all road users as the long-distance bus company has done. None will go unnoticed or unconsidered."

Intercape has asked Nqatha to prepare a revised action plan which takes into account the company's inputs and to present it for further consideration.

