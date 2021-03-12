Internal probe under way over Komani police's 'unacceptable' treatment of complainant

A man posted a video clip on social media in which he claimed police officers in Komani ignored him when he went to report that a sexual assault accused was trying to flee.

But, according to the E astern Cape Community Police Board the man was told that the person he wanted to report had not breached his bail conditions.

However, the board said the officers could have dealt with the matter differently.

A social media storm is brewing over a video clip a father posted in which he claimed that he was ignored when he went to the Komani police station to tell them that a man who was accused of sexually assaulting his 8-year-old daughter was attempting to flee.

The clip is more than one minute long and in it, three people - two in police uniform - are sitting down and chatting. One has her back to the camera. A few seconds later, the man speaks.



He claimed that the officers were ignoring him and that he was there to report that a Pakistani national who allegedly sexually assaulted his child, was trying to flee via OR Tambo International Airport.

"I'm standing in front of Queenstown (Komani) police station, informing the police about my situation and what is happening, and this is the service I am getting as a taxpayer of South Africa. I would like to make this public and forward [it] to my lawyers and prosecutors so that they can see that this is the service that we are receiving from them."

READ | Lockdown: Here's how members of the public can now report allegations of wrongdoing by cops

He added: This is how they are serving our country". As a taxpayer of South Africa I need to shut my mouth... Come South Africa, is this how we get treated after paying our taxes? Is this how we get treated for living?"

Later in the video he said the man attempted to rape his child.

But the officers, it appeared, simply continued chatting before they got up and went about their business. A fourth person, who was also uniformed, can be seen later in the video.

What transpired before or after the video was taken is not known.

The identity of the father is known to News24, but cannot be revealed to protect the identity of his minor child.

The Eastern Cape Community Police Board, which oversees local community policing forums in the province, said Komani police explained to the man that the person he wanted to report was out on bail and that there were no signs that he had breached his bail conditions.

But, according to the board, the police's response did not sit well with the man and he demanded that they arrest the accused immediately.

Internal probe started

The board confirmed that they reported and discussed the content of the video with police management.

But provincial secretary Thembinkosi Windvoel said, although he was satisfied with the work of the police in the sexual assault case, their behaviour in the video clip was unacceptable.

Windvoel said, in light of the magnitude of the case, the impact on the complainant and his family was understandable.

However, he said: "We, however, call for calm and an understanding that the police need to balance the rights of all, including the suspect."

"We note that the police seen on the video could have handled the [complainant's] reaction better. The video portrays them as uncaring. This is unacceptable in our view."

"We are satisfied with the records of what happened and we are taking further steps to try and assist the complainant in any way possible. We are also following up on the broader efficiency and case handling of the matter by SAPS and the justice department,” Windvoel added.

Komani Community Police Forum chairperson, Mihle Gogela, said he was informed by the management of the police station that the incident was being taken very seriously and that they started an internal probe into the matter.

"After the first few seconds of watching the video, you'd conclude that these SAPS officials are unprofessional and they don't take their work seriously. Such an image is provocative, especially when you going to report something so serious and the very same people who are supposed to serve and protect the people of this country are chit-chatting and [ignoring] the complainant. No one has to go through this," Gogela said.

He added that they would try to establish what transpired before the video was recorded.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said police in the province saw the video clip.

"Our experts will view the video in order to ascertain its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident are currently being investigated. Our office does not want to [speculate on] the matter as this might put our investigations in jeopardy," Kinana added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.