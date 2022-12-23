Internal sabotage suspected after copper theft at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Copper piping was stolen from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital this week.

The MEC suspects the perpetrators to be employees at the hospital.

He met with the hospital's CEO and staff to assess the damage.

An internal act of sabotage is suspected to be the reason for the theft of copper pipes at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital this week.

Lebogang Maile, the MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development in Johannesburg, is adamant the perpetrators had access to the hospital and intimate knowledge of where the pipes were.

On Friday, Maile met with the hospital's CEO, Dr Nkele Lesia, to assess the damage.

On Monday, a 10-metre copper oxygen supply pipeline to the hospital's main intensive care unit was stolen.

This affected 24 patients, including 19 on life support and dependent on access to oxygen through artificial ventilation.

On Tuesday, copper piping supplying high-pressure water to two operating theatres was cut and stolen from a plant room.

Maile said there was a "strong suspicion" that whoever took the pipes was an employee, but cautioned that, until the police stated it as fact, it was just a suspicion.

Lesia said: "If it turns out to be sabotage, I'm very disappointed. As a health facility, we expect that the people who work here [want to care for the patients]. So, whoever did this, doesn't belong here."

She lauded the staff for acting swiftly when they realised the oxygen pipes were compromised.

[WATCH]: The repairs are currently underway for the leaking roof as a result of floods at the Baragwanath Academic Hospital. The Ward will be ready for occupation on Monday, 26 December 2022 pic.twitter.com/reKorFA7E2 — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) December 23, 2022

Lesia said they had cancer patients booked for surgery on Tuesday, but relocated them safely after the incident.

The pipelines have been replaced, and the patients returned to the facilities.

On Tuesday, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko condemned the copper pipe theft that disrupted oxygen to the ICU.

"The people who stole the copper pipe should not just be charged with theft, but also with attempted murder.

"They intentionally put the lives of 24 patients at risk, 19 of whom were on life support and depended on access to oxygen through artificial ventilation," she said.

Police are investigating the theft.