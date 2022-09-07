Internet café owner arrested for allegedly making fake IDs, certificates, court papers

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly producing fake certificates and paperwork.

The man was believed to have been running the lucrative business as part of his internet caf é .

He will remain in custody until his first court appearance.

A 40-year-old internet café owner from Ivory Park in the Ekurhuleni metro has been arrested on charges of fraud for allegedly producing fake certificates, school reports and asylum papers.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

The documents he was allegedly producing included tertiary qualifications, salary receipts, identity documents, court papers, such as eviction letters and affidavits, as well as police stamps.

Police spokesperson Captain Ben Matimulane said the man was arrested after an observant resident saw what looked like a fake asylum document being used by a woman at a local clinic.

Matimulane said:

The police were tipped off, and investigations into this piece of paper led them to the suspect, who, it emerged, was into manufacturing fraudulent papers on demand. Nothing seemed to be out of bounds for the suspect.

According to Matimulane, it is safe to assume that he has been running this business for a long time.

"As far as we know, he was working alone, and all his tools of the trade were confiscated," Matimulane said.

The man is expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on a charge of fraud.



