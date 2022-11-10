Interpol, NIU arrest wanted Zimbabwean businessman in Sandton

Interpol South Africa and the National Intervention Unit (NIU) arrested a Zimbabwean businessman in Sandton on Thursday.

Law enforcement arrested 43-year-old Frank Buyanga Sadiqi at an upmarket hotel.

He is wanted in his country for kidnapping and robbery charges as well as three counts of contempt of court.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Sadiqi allegedly kidnapped his next of kin and brought him to South Africa.

"A warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean authorities, after which Interpol Harare also issued a red notice.

"Sadiqi was arrested this morning and has already appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. His case has been remanded to 17 November 2022 for a formal bail application," said Mathe.







