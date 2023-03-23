2h ago

Share

Interpreter issues could leave man linked to Phala Phala robbery off the hook in unrelated arms case

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There is no Oshiwambo interpreter available for Urbanus Shaumbwako at the Western Cape High Court.
There is no Oshiwambo interpreter available for Urbanus Shaumbwako at the Western Cape High Court.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The arms case of a man named in Arthur Fraser's Phala Phala affidavit has stalled.
  • There is no interpreter available for the case.
  • If the issue isn't resolved by the next court date, it could be struck off the roll. 

The arms case of the Namibian man that former spy boss Arthur Fraser implicated in the controversial robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm is teetering on the brink of being struck off the court roll. 

This is because there is no Oshiwambo interpreter available for Urbanus Shaumbwako.

According to the prosecutor, the interpreter who had been sworn in for the case became unavailable and uncontactable. Eventually, they established that she had returned to Namibia ill.

READ | Phala Phala raises legitimate suspicions about money laundering, says Thabo Mbeki

Apparently, she was the only Oshiwambo interpreter available in the Western Cape, so the Department of Justice is going to outsource one from another province. 

Shaumbwako's lawyer, Reon Heckrath, asked that the postponement be marked final, and it was.

Magistrate Vanya Botha said sternly:

This case has been coming for some time now.

She noted that at Shaumbwako's earlier appearances a mother-and-son team translated, and asked where they were. 

"It is a 2021 case. The incident occurred in 2020. So, the court will grant a final date."

The accused was arrested for allegedly speeding away from a roadblock in Table View. The State alleges that a bag full of guns was found in his car.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

His lawyer stated that while Shaumbwako was in custody, the Hawks tried to question him about the Phala Phala robbery without legal representation and asked him to confirm or correct details in Fraser's statement. 

The case has been postponed to 20 April.

Usually, matters are struck off the roll if the reason for the delay is not resolved by the final date.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
urbanus shaumbakwowestern capecape towncrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
86% - 3665 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
14% - 618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.37
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.77
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
987.23
+0.2%
Palladium
1,436.05
-0.5%
Gold
1,979.29
+0.5%
Silver
22.98
+0.0%
Brent Crude
76.69
+1.8%
Top 40
69,910
+0.2%
All Share
75,433
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,893
-1.3%
Industrial 25
102,546
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,385
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

6h ago

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

6h ago

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo