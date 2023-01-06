55m ago

Intruder shot at Eastern Cape prison dies

Cebelihle Bhengu
St Albans prison in Gqeberha.
Ewald Stander

A trespasser who was shot by a patrolling officer at the Eastern Cape's St Albans prison succumbed to his injuries on Friday. 

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the incident happened on Friday morning. The patrolling officer, who fired gunshots at the man, spotted the intruder attempting to enter the prison through the fence illegally. 

"A Department of Correctional Services official on his routine patrolling duties reacted when he picked up a movement along the perimeter fence. A substantial amount of contraband was also discovered. SAPS had to take over the scene, and more details are to be shared at a later stage," Nxumalo said.

The prison has had no shortage of drama recently, with two inmates stabbing three guards inside the correctional facility last month.

A week before that, a guard serving breakfast there was stabbed in the eye.

In September, correctional services confiscated a cellphone from an inmate who had been sharing "flamboyant" pictures of himself online.

