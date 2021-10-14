Investigating officer asks court to deny bail to axed Mpumalanga MEC - report

The bail hearing of Mandla Msibi got under way on Thursday.

Msibi and two others appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court.

They face two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

An investigating officer on Thursday asked that former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi be denied bail in a murder and attempted murder case.

According to SowetanLive, after Dingane Ngwenya, Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Sfiso Mpila were shot on 22 August, Msibi allegedly collected spent cartridges from the crime scene.

Warrant Officer Boy Bhila reportedly told the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Thursday that releasing Msibi and his co-accused, Njabulo Mkhonto and Anele Mnisi, would spark violent tensions in the province, as some people linked to the victims would seek revenge.

The other co-accused in the case, Joseph Charlie Ngwenya and Tshepo Matsane, have been released on R20 000 bail.



The charges stem from a shooting at the Mbombela Cayotes Shisa Nyama, where Ngwenya and Lubisi were killed, and Mpila wounded.

On Monday, Msibi was fired from his position by Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

Msibi was the MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs.

His portfolio was handed to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Busisiwe Shiba.

On Wednesday, the court hearing the matter was forced to adjourn after a bomb scare.

The court was evacuated after the magistrate received a message about a bomb threat, said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa at the time.

Bail arguments will continue on Friday.