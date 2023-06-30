Investigating officer says son knew about mother's involvement in hit on Gqeberha doctor

The investigating officer in the Dr Bantu Noqekwa murder case, has testified that the son of the victim was aware his mother was involved in the hit on his father.

Sergeant Sibulelo Yali told the court the doctor's ex-wife had asked her son for money to pay the hitmen.

The ex-wife along with two hitmen have been charged with the murder.

Shocked family members of murdered Gqeberha doctor, Bantu Noqekwa, gasped in exasperation as the investigating officer, Sergeant Sibulelo Yali, revealed that the doctor's son was aware that his mother allegedly instructed hitmen to take his father's life.

Dr Noqekwa was gunned down in his surgery in Zwide on 3 May. Nothukela Ethel Noqekwa, the doctor's ex-wife and mother of their three kids, has been arrested in connection with his murder.

The state alleges that she masterminded the murder.

The alleged hitmen, Siyabulela Gcayiya and Andile Jongi, also appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court. The accused were all applying for bail.

Noqekwa appeared in the dock in the same pink jacket and grey beanie she has been wearing since her first appearance, while her face was covered with a mask.

Testifying in court on Friday, Yali said the couple's son had informed police that he knew about his mother's involvement in the case.

Yali said that since the son was the executor of his father's estate, he was the one who had to make the R500 000 available allegedly to pay the hitmen, as promised by his mother.

READ | 'We are shocked and shattered': Family reacts as ex-wife appears in court for Eastern Cape doctor's murder

Noqekwa's legal representative, advocate Bongo Mvinjelwa, immediately asked for an adjournment following the revelation saying some of the information in the testimony was not disclosed to him.

The bail application was again postponed, this time until Thursday, 6 July.

The family of the deceased was in shock after the revelations.

Dr Noqekwa's cousin and family spokesperson, Eado Suka, said the family sobbed when Yali testified because they were taken back to the day their "brother" was killed.

"We were so emotional, even right now I am still so emotional. It's the eldest son [he is talking about]. I cannot believe this," she said with a sigh.

"It was such a senseless, brutal thing. I still can't believe this. As a family, we are shocked."



