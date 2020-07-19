1h ago

add bookmark

Probe launched after KZN mayor’s convoy allegedly knocks down, kills teen girls

Nicole McCain
(File, iStock)
(File, iStock)
  • An investigation will be launched into an accident involving the KwaNongoma mayor's convoy, which killed two teenage girls.
  • The girls were reportedly walking next to the road when they were knocked down and dragged for several metres.
  • KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli says the investigation will probe allegations of excessive speeding and the driver's condition at the time of the accident.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli has called for an investigation into a fatal car accident involving the mayor of KwaNongoma's convoy. The accident resulted in the death of two teenage girls.

His office was notified of the accident which took place on the R66 in White City on Thursday, he said in a statement.

"According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at an excessive speed, killing the two girls aged 13 who were walking on the side of the road. This gruesome accident has sparked a community protest in the area, with the community barricading the road demanding that action be taken," the statement added.

Ntuli appealed for calm and assured the community of KwaNongoma justice would prevail.

According to eNCA, the girls - identified as Asanda Ngcobo and Olona Ndebele - were walking next to the road when a car in the convoy car knocked them down and dragged them for several metres. The girls were both declared dead on the scene.

The police are investigating cases of culpable homicide and negligent driving, and Ntuli has vowed to take action against the driver, should they be found to have been reckless or negligent.

"There is no one who is above the law and members of the protection service must also adhere to the laws of our country, including the National Road Traffic Act. Those who work with public representatives have a duty to protect the society and need to be extra cautious on the road."

He said the investigation would probe allegations of excessive speeding and the driver's condition at the time of the accident.

"The forensic investigation must be expedited so that the affected families can find closure. Through this accident, the future of the two girls has been shattered and their families have lost future breadwinners and future professionals.

"The devastating effect of this accident is deeper to the affected families and the community. On behalf of the provincial government, we wish to send our deepest condolences to the families of the two girls," Ntuli added.

Related Links
Jozini horror crash: Truck driver to be charged with drunk driving, culpable homicide
Coronavirus: KwaZulu-Natal is ready for lockdown - MEC Bheki Ntuli
'Drunk' stepfather allegedly killed 3-year-old girl by slamming her against the floor
Read more on:
bheki ntulidurbanaccidents
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
19% - 1717 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
43% - 3773 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 3368 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo