Investigation launched into racism allegations at Cape Town school

The investigation was launched after reports that a black pupil at Milnerton High School was allegedly made to get on his knees and bow to a white pupil. This followed an altercation between the pupils, allegedly over a bench.

Education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department's internal labour relations sub-directorate had launched an investigation into the incident.

She added that the school had "dealt with the matter according to WCED (Western Cape Education Department) policy and protocols".

She added:

The learners have not been suspended. There have been a number of discussions between the parties, and apologies have been made. The parents of the two learners have also been informed of the processes that have been followed.

Principal Paul Besener said he was unable to talk to News24 as the investigation was under way, making the matter sub judice.

However, Besener told The Citizen that the incident had involved an altercation in which a black pupil had allegedly assaulted a white pupil. He reportedly said that when the pupils were confronted, the black pupil knelt down and "apologised profusely".

Besener reportedly said that he had requested the pupil to stand up several times.

The black pupil apparently shared his experience with his peers during an assembly last week, according to the Weekend Argus. He reportedly said he'd been humiliated and stripped of his dignity.

The incident has been widely condemned.

Amnesty International called for intervention from the Department of Basic Education.

We are shocked to hear about a disturbing report between learners and teachers at Milnerton High School where the head of the school’s disciplinary committee allegedly made the black pupil get on his knees and bow to the white pupil after an argument over a bench. — @AmnestySAfrica (@AmnestySAfrica) February 15, 2022

Elleck Nchabeleng, chairperson of the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture, called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

"It is extremely shocking and disgusting to learn about incidents of this nature taking place at schools that are supposed to be places where seeds of non-racialism and non-sexism are sowed. The committee condemns this alleged humiliation in the strongest terms, and it should also be condemned by all at Milnerton High," Nchabeleng said.





