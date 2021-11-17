Invitation to Malema to speak at ANCYL Task Team event was a 'mistake'

Coalition talks have sparked a colourful war or words between the EFF and the ANC Youth League Task Team.

EFF leader Julius Malema angered the young lions when he accused the ANC of being arrogant during coalition negotiations.

The ANC Youth League task team called the EFF power hungry.

The ANC Youth League Task Team (ANCYLTT) said EFF leader Julius Malema was invited to a youth league presidential roundtable gathering by "mistake".

This came after the youth body was called out by EFF die-hards on social media for inviting Malema to an event after they lambasted him in a colourfully worded statement on Tuesday.

"Dirty paws in the cookie jar" and "scoundrels behaviour" was how the youth league described Malema in the statement that lit the flames of the online spat born out of tensions during coalition talks.

Fired up by Malema's briefing on Tuesday, which saw the party announce it had walked away from negotiations with the ANC, the youth league task team was called out for its contradictory stance on Malema – calling him out in a statement while inviting him to their event.

On Wednesday, the league said the letter was sent to Malema by mistake, not because the young lions were interested in his political views.

"We went through our database, and we automatically invited all former presidents of the ANC Youth League. The invitation that went to Julius was a mistake.

"All former presidents were meant to be invited, and the comrades ... at Luthuli House had on the database all former presidents, that included Julius. There was no intention to have him form part our presidential roundtable," the league's Joy Maimela told News24.

She said the league was not interested in Malema's political viewpoint, and he should not expect any invites to its gatherings.

"The issue of contradiction was not intended. The EFF has never seen a need to point out the invite. We do not have an intention of inviting Julius to our programmes. The letter came out in a malicious form. If the letter had infuriated them, they should have publicised the letter a long time ago," Maimela said.

What sparked the tit for tat was a press briefing on Tuesday when Malema accused the ANC of negotiating in bad faith and focussing only on securing political positions during coalition talks.

He said this was one of the reasons why the EFF had abandoned talks with the ANC.

Malema said the ANC was arrogant and refused to negotiate on timelines for issues of concern.

The youth league task team pulled no punches and described Malema and the EFF as power hungry.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the EFF wanted to run the Tshwane metro after managing to secure only 23 seats in the recent municipal elections.

"South Africans must not be deceived by Malema's unwarranted attack on the ANC as it is a sad expression of frustration after his opportunism and uncontrollable appetite to put his dirty paws in the cookie jar was not satisfied through these negotiations," said ANCYL NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize.

But shortly after this statement was issued, a letter surfaced which showed the youth league task team had attempted to invite Malema, the league's former president, to a presidential roundtable event.

The letter refers to Malema's former role as leader of the youth league and invites him to discuss the league's efforts to renew the organisation. But according to the league, the letter was a mistake.