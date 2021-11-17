19m ago

add bookmark

Invitation to Malema to speak at ANCYL Task Team event was a 'mistake'

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Coalition talks have sparked a colourful war or words between the EFF and the ANC Youth League Task Team.
  • EFF leader Julius Malema angered the young lions when he accused the ANC of being arrogant during coalition negotiations.
  • The ANC Youth League task team called the EFF power hungry.

The ANC Youth League Task Team (ANCYLTT) said EFF leader Julius Malema was invited to a youth league presidential roundtable gathering by "mistake".

This came after the youth body was called out by EFF die-hards on social media for inviting Malema to an event after they lambasted him in a colourfully worded statement on Tuesday.

"Dirty paws in the cookie jar" and "scoundrels behaviour" was how the youth league described Malema in the statement that lit the flames of the online spat born out of tensions during coalition talks.

READ | Malema explains why the EFF terminated coalition talks with the ANC

Fired up by Malema's briefing on Tuesday, which saw the party announce it had walked away from negotiations with the ANC, the youth league task team was called out for its contradictory stance on Malema – calling him out in a statement while inviting him to their event.

On Wednesday, the league said the letter was sent to Malema by mistake, not because the young lions were interested in his political views.

"We went through our database, and we automatically invited all former presidents of the ANC Youth League. The invitation that went to Julius was a mistake.

"All former presidents were meant to be invited, and the comrades ... at Luthuli House had on the database all former presidents, that included Julius. There was no intention to have him form part our presidential roundtable," the league's Joy Maimela told News24.

ANC supporters cheer at a rally in Soweto
ANC supporters cheer at a rally in Soweto.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

She said the league was not interested in Malema's political viewpoint, and he should not expect any invites to its gatherings.

"The issue of contradiction was not intended. The EFF has never seen a need to point out the invite. We do not have an intention of inviting Julius to our programmes. The letter came out in a malicious form. If the letter had infuriated them, they should have publicised the letter a long time ago," Maimela said.

READ | 'If elections have to be rerun in hung councils, so be it', says Jeff Radebe

What sparked the tit for tat was a press briefing on Tuesday when Malema accused the ANC of negotiating in bad faith and focussing only on securing political positions during coalition talks.

He said this was one of the reasons why the EFF had abandoned talks with the ANC.

Malema said the ANC was arrogant and refused to negotiate on timelines for issues of concern.

The youth league task team pulled no punches and described Malema and the EFF as power hungry.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the EFF wanted to run the Tshwane metro after managing to secure only 23 seats in the recent municipal elections.

FINAL RESULTS | ANC the biggest loser as 5 out of 8 metros are hung

"South Africans must not be deceived by Malema's unwarranted attack on the ANC as it is a sad expression of frustration after his opportunism and uncontrollable appetite to put his dirty paws in the cookie jar was not satisfied through these negotiations," said ANCYL NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize.

But shortly after this statement was issued, a letter surfaced which showed the youth league task team had attempted to invite Malema, the league's former president, to a presidential roundtable event.

The letter refers to Malema's former role as leader of the youth league and invites him to discuss the league's efforts to renew the organisation. But according to the league, the letter was a mistake.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anc youth leagueeffjulius malemapoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 1014 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 179 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 488 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 869 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.48
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.54
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,863.33
+0.7%
Silver
25.13
+1.2%
Palladium
2,168.99
+0.2%
Platinum
1,071.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
82.43
+0.5%
Top 40
64,560
+0.4%
All Share
71,180
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,139
+0.4%
Industrial 25
95,719
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,206
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo