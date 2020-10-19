IPID arrests cop after fatal shooting at Nkandla petrol station

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating a police officer who allegedly shot and killed a man during an altercation at a petrol station.

The accused, Constable Buyisani Biyela, 28, was on his way home from Nkandla Police Station, where he is based, when he stopped at a garage to buy something to eat.

Biyela was allegedly not wearing a mask and requested the cashier to assist him while he stood outside, said IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

This apparently caused an altercation with four other men, she said.

"As alleged, there was an exchange of words between the member and four other males (whom he found at the station) which led to one of them assaulting the member. The police officer allegedly fired shots, fatally wounding one male," Cola said.

The three other men fled the scene.

The accused police officer has been arrested and appeared at the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He will remain in custody until his expected formal bail application on Friday.