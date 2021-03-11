52m ago

IPID officers 'work around the clock' to probe Braamfontein protest shooting

Nicole McCain
A 35-year-old man was shot dead, allegedly by police while dispersing protesting students in Braamfontein on 10 March 2021.
Kayleen Morgan, News24

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is "working around the clock" to process evidence gathered after a shooting during a student protest in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

A man who visited a clinic at the time of protest died when police allegedly shot him.

Four IPID investigators were deployed to the scene on Wednesday, spokesperson Ndileka Cola told News24.

"It is alleged that the young man, who is a civilian [and] who was not part of the protest, had just left the doctor's rooms when he was allegedly shot by the police officers," Cola said.

Numerous witness statements have been taken during a preliminary investigation and investigators have confiscated firearms. These will be sent for ballistics analysis.

"The IPID investigation team is working around the clock, processing voluminous evidence gathered earlier today [at] the crime scene during the preliminary investigation it conducted," Cola added.

"[A] post mortem to determine [the] actual cause of death will be conducted later this week, family liaison has started and the investigation continues."

