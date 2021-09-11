1h ago

add bookmark

IPID probes death of traditional healer in the North West

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
André Damons

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing the death of a traditional healer who died after police used rubber bullets to shoot him in Witpoort in the North West.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said the traditional healer allegedly assaulted a woman who stayed with him for healing purposes.

"The woman was screaming for help and a community member called the police for assistance. On arrival, the deceased (traditional healer) fought with everyone and resisted arrest. The police then started shooting rubber bullets to overpower him...to rescue the woman patient whom they thought was inside the house," Langa said.

ALSO READ | IPID wants to be involved in police's disciplinary hearings

After the traditional healer was subdued, neighbours noticed that the woman was burnt beyond recognition.

It is alleged that a tyre was put around her neck before she was thrown into a fire.

"A case of murder will be opened against the deceased, and another case of murder is to be opened against the police."

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ipidnorth westmahikengcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1427 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4824 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1545 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo