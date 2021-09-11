IPID probes death of traditional healer in the North West

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing the death of a traditional healer who died after police used rubber bullets to shoot him in Witpoort in the North West.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said the traditional healer allegedly assaulted a woman who stayed with him for healing purposes.

"The woman was screaming for help and a community member called the police for assistance. On arrival, the deceased (traditional healer) fought with everyone and resisted arrest. The police then started shooting rubber bullets to overpower him...to rescue the woman patient whom they thought was inside the house," Langa said.

ALSO READ | IPID wants to be involved in police's disciplinary hearings

After the traditional healer was subdued, neighbours noticed that the woman was burnt beyond recognition.

It is alleged that a tyre was put around her neck before she was thrown into a fire.

"A case of murder will be opened against the deceased, and another case of murder is to be opened against the police."

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

