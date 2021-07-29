IPID probing death of Lamontville woman shot during clash between police and gunmen

Police were in the area to recover looted items.

The woman was caught in the crossfire between the police and gunmen.

Community members blocked the roads with stones.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says it is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a 33-year-old woman in Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.



News24 reported earlier that the woman is believed to have been shot during an exchange of fire between police and gunmen



Police had descended on Madlala informal settlement to search for goods looted during the recent wave of unrest in the province.

According to IPID, residents allegedly then mobilised and blocked exit points with stones, cut the tyres of a police vehicle, and attacked officers.

"The police allegedly fired warning shots and the woman was later found dead behind one of the shacks, metres away from the road where the police were stationed with [a] gunshot wound in her body," the directorate said.

IPID added that investigations around what happened were continuing.