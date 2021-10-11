45m ago

IPID still looking for 8 Tshwane metro cops accused of sjambokking three men

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
The wounds of a man allegedly sjambokked by Tshwane metro officers.
Supplied
  • IPID has not yet identified the Tshwane metro police officers who allegedly sjambokked three men on 2 October.
  • It is alleged that the men had visited the pound depot to collect their vehicles after TMPD impounded them.
  • The men were then allegedly attacked by eight metro cops who were accused of severely beating them. 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has not yet been able to identify the eight Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers accused of sjambokking three men at the Vermeulen pound depot on Madiba Street earlier in October. 

On Monday, IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said the suspects had elected not to come forward and, despite a visit to their office, investigators had been unable to identify the eight officers allegedly involved in the assault. 

Langa previously said that IPID had spoken to the supervisor at the depot to get a list of metro officers on duty the day the incident took place. 

"We had expected from them, as law enforcement officers who understand the law very well, to cooperate with us by coming forward and give us their side of the story into what happened that day that the victims were assaulted," Langa said. 

She added that IPID would now implement alternative ways of identifying the suspects. 

"The department will ensure that the victims receive justice and the suspects are brought to book."

Sjambokked 

The wounds of a man allegedly sjambokked by Tshwane metro officers.

News24 previously reported that metro officers had allegedly beaten three men who had visited the pound in the CBD to retrieve their vehicles on 2 October. 

Langa said, when the men arrived, the gate to the pound had been locked, and security at the depot refused them entry. A metro officer then came outside to speak to the men, before returning to the office.

About eight metro officers then allegedly "came out of nowhere" and "immediately started sjambokking and hitting" the three men.

The three men allegedly went to hospital for treatment after the incident

Langa said IPID was notified of the incident this week after receiving a complaint from the police ministry.

She added that the matter was being investigated. Arrests were expected to be made next week after they received statements from the metro officers allegedly involved in the incident, she said.

A case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm had also been opened.

Meanwhile, TMPD had also launched an investigation.

"When we were informed of these allegations, we immediately instructed our internal affairs unit that deals with the conduct of members to investigate this matter further and to determine a possibility of an internal disciplinary process," said TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

He added that the department would also fully cooperate with IPID in its investigation.

