Irish tandem paraglider crashes, dies in Sea Point

An Irish tandem paraglider crashed and died on rocks near the Sea Point promenade on Monday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said it responded to an incident involving two tandem paragliders who collided and crashed in the air above the sea.

It said a passenger and pilot, who was treated for minor injuries, landed safely on the shore.

After activating a reserve parachute, the Irish tandem paraglider landed in the surf, about 200 to 300 metres off-shore.

However, the 58-year-old succumbed to his injuries despite attempts to save him.

"NSRI rescue swimmers and paramedics reached the man, and he was freed from paragliding gear and recovered onto rocks where CPR efforts commenced. Despite extensive CPR efforts, he was sadly declared deceased by paramedics," the NSRI said.

"The man's body was recovered to the shoreline and taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services."

Comment from the police will be added once received.



