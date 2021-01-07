IRR wants to know why Covid-19 vaccines cannot be bought privately

The Institute for Race Relations wants the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to explain why nobody but the government can buy the Covid-19 vaccine.

It also wants a detailed timeline on exactly when how many vaccines will arrive and the status of their certifications.

Failing which, it will trudge off the court in the hopes of getting a judge to order that the information be provided.

The Institute for Race Relations (IRR) wants Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to explain why the private sector is not allowed to buy the vaccines intended to prevent Covid-19.



"The prohibition to procure Covid-19 vaccines which is placed on the private sector, including but not limited to medical aid schemes and private hospital groups, infringes upon these entities' responsibilities to protect their members and patients, and impedes their ability to fulfil their duty of care," the IRR charged in a letter to Mkhize.

It added: "Furthermore, allowing the private sector to procure vaccines would reduce the burden on government to procure vaccines for those that can least afford them."

The IRR wants a detailed breakdown of exactly when the vaccines will arrive, and how much of it will be available.

In the letter, it noted Mkhize's lengthy live televised explanation on Sunday on the negotiations underway to get vaccine stock for South Africa, and the release of some detail, but wanted more information.

The IRR felt the briefing failed to provide particular details on the expedited review process by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to make sure the vaccines were safe and effective, and there would not be delays because of regulatory approvals.

Cross-subsidise vaccination

On Sunday, Mkhize said the government planned to buy the vaccines itself for distribution, and private organisations and medical aid schemes would not be able to buy independently for their own members.

Funds from the private sector and medical schemes will help cross-subsidise some of the public that require vaccination.

The IRR wants answers from Mkhize by 11 January.

During Mkhize's briefing, where Ministerial Advisory Council chairperson Barry Schoub and Dr Anban Pillay from the Department of Health also explained the procedures, it was said the government was aiming to vaccinate 67% (40 350 000 people) of the population in a phased programme.

Phase 1 will be directed at around 1 250 000 frontline healthcare workers; phase 2 will be directed at essential workers with a target population of 2 500 000 and people in "congregate settings" - a target of 1 100 000 people; and, a target of 8 000 000 people aged over 18 with comorbidities.

A deposit to secure the first 10% of the intended 67% was paid, and the government hopes to have covered the remaining 57% intended to be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Due to non-disclosure agreements during the negotiations for the vaccines, Mkhize said specific information would not be provided.

Comment from the health department was not immediately available.

The National Coronavirus Command Council met on Tuesday and there are hopes the customary post-meeting briefing will shed more light on the situation.

