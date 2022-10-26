Irresponsible splurging, says DA after Gauteng sports dept spends R1m on symbolic cheque handover event

The Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation spent R1 million to hand over symbolic cheques.

The symbolic cheques were given to Banyana Banyana, women's football teams and the Gauteng Netball Association.

DA Gauteng spokesperson on sports, arts, culture and recreation Kingsol Chabalala says this money could have been used to uplift sporting communities.

The Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation has spent R1 million to hand over token cheques.



The department spent its budget on the Gauteng Women in Sport Dialogue on 19 August at the Kagiso Sport Complex in Krugersdorp.

This was revealed by Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe in a written reply to questions tabled in the Gauteng legislature.

The symbolic cheques were handed over to Banyana Banyana, the top four women's football teams in Gauteng and Gauteng Netball Association.

The event incorporated a dialogue and local netball and football tournament for girls and women.

According to the Mosupyoe, "the festival was held to particularly celebrate and honour women excellence in Gauteng as the focal purpose for the day".

But DA Gauteng spokesperson on sports, arts, culture and recreation Kingsol Chabalala called the event an "irresponsible splurging of R1 million on a one-day cheque handing over event".

ALSO READ | FIFA Women's World Cup headed to SA? Jordaan, SAFA to launch bid: 'We have the capacity to deliver'

He said the money could have been used to upgrade township sporting facilities "that are in a terrible state" and could also be used to support local women's sports teams.

"Furthermore, 10 local sports teams were invited to participate in the event and zero funds were awarded to these teams to support their positive contribution to sports in their communities.

"The DA propose that the cheque handover or women in sports dialogue should be held at the department's boardroom or at the community centre or halls to save money, instead of wasting money on hiring expensive venues and sound systems."

Chabalala warned Mosupyoe not to "waste taxpayers' money on events that do not leave a legacy in our communities".

Mosupyoe said no money was spent by the department on the festival, "however a service provider was appointed at an estimated cost of R988 230".

MKT IDEA is the provider used which, according to the MEC, organised "fun activities, exposure of locals to their heroines, skills development and opportunities for other departmental stakeholders such as artists".

The symbolic cheques were handed to: Banyana Banyana as a token of appreciation for winning the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco - R1 000 000.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC for their participation in the Hollywoodbets Super League - R550 000.

University of Johannesburg FC for their participation in the Hollywoodbets Super League - R550 000.

Technological University of Tshwane FC for their participation in the Hollywoodbets Super League - R550 000.

JVW FC for their participation in the Hollywoodbets Super League - R550 000.

The Gauteng Netball Association in support of the two Gauteng-based teams which participated in the Telkom Netball League - R500 000.





Mosupyoe said no funds were awarded to local teams participating on the day as the festival was for schools and developmental clubs.

"The event was hosted in recognition of the feat achieved by Banyana Banyana at the WAFCON 2022 tournament in Morocco, including supporting women's teams in Gauteng."

But participants did get a sports bra each and netball teams got Netball Friday T-shirts.



