51m ago

add bookmark

'Irritating, annoying' - Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula slams travel bans amid Omicron variant

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa is being punished for disclosing that it had identified a new Covid-19 variant.
  • She said this at an international meeting between parliamentarians from the BRICS countries.
  • She said the "annoying" travel bans could exclude the SADC region from international meetings.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told an international audience travel bans on South Africa after discovering a new Covid-19 variant were essentially a punishment for world-class science and responsible global citizenship, as well as transparency and openness.

Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking over the weekend at the seventh Brics Parliamentary Forum, on the sidelines of the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) currently under way in Madrid, Spain.

"This Covid is entrenching stereotypes which you cannot imagine," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

READ | Closing the door to South Africa won’t stop Omicron variant from spreading globally - Ramaphosa

"The fact is, scientists in South Africa are the ones who a few days ago picked up that there is this variant. And by coming out and talking about the variant and what it is we need to do, it seems to us now, we are being punished for disclosing to the world that there was a particular variant that was picked up."

She said the countries in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) are very organised and influential when they speak with one voice.

"If you look at your map, you'll see the whole of SADC is now red because a variant has been picked up in South Africa. What that basically means is that in the near future, in other fora in other meetings which we will hold, it means the African continent will be weakened because SADC will not be participating apart from the virtual platforms," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

READ | SA refused to red-list African countries in 2020. Four have imposed restrictions on SA

"I thought I should say this because it is actually irritating. It is annoying because we are the one who came out and said there's this [new variant], and now we find ourselves in a situation of isolation."

The Omicron variant was identified by South African scientists last week. This has seemingly created panic around the world, resulting in inbound and outbound travel bans against several countries, including South Africa and its neighbours.

READ| South Africans devastated over travel ban, some left stranded abroad

Mapisa-Nqakula was accompanied to the meeting by other members of the South African Parliamentary delegation to the IPU, Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Sylvia Lucas, House Chairperson for International Relations Madala Ntombela, EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu, and ANC MP Judith Tshabalala.

At the same meeting, Lucas said women, particularly African women, were disproportionately affected by the economic crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic, including poverty, unemployment, and economic exclusion.

"Women's quality of life has depreciated as this pandemic threatens to reverse some of the important advances and gains that we have made as women," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bricsnosiviwe mapisa-nqakulacoronavirusdiplomacy
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 2153 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.15
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.49
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.20
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,787.90
-0.3%
Silver
22.98
-0.8%
Palladium
1,807.25
+3.2%
Platinum
965.75
+1.1%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
63,565
+1.9%
All Share
69,971
+2.0%
Resource 10
65,558
+2.3%
Industrial 25
93,773
+0.9%
Financial 15
13,480
+3.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo