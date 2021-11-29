'Irritating, annoying' - Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula slams travel bans amid Omicron variant

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa is being punished for disclosing that it had identified a new Covid-19 variant.

She said this at an international meeting between parliamentarians from the BRICS countries.

She said the "annoying" travel bans could exclude the SADC region from international meetings.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told an international audience travel bans on South Africa after discovering a new Covid-19 variant were essentially a punishment for world-class science and responsible global citizenship, as well as transparency and openness.

Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking over the weekend at the seventh Brics Parliamentary Forum, on the sidelines of the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) currently under way in Madrid, Spain.

"This Covid is entrenching stereotypes which you cannot imagine," said Mapisa-Nqakula.

"The fact is, scientists in South Africa are the ones who a few days ago picked up that there is this variant. And by coming out and talking about the variant and what it is we need to do, it seems to us now, we are being punished for disclosing to the world that there was a particular variant that was picked up."

She said the countries in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) are very organised and influential when they speak with one voice.

"If you look at your map, you'll see the whole of SADC is now red because a variant has been picked up in South Africa. What that basically means is that in the near future, in other fora in other meetings which we will hold, it means the African continent will be weakened because SADC will not be participating apart from the virtual platforms," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

"I thought I should say this because it is actually irritating. It is annoying because we are the one who came out and said there's this [new variant], and now we find ourselves in a situation of isolation."

The Omicron variant was identified by South African scientists last week. This has seemingly created panic around the world, resulting in inbound and outbound travel bans against several countries, including South Africa and its neighbours.

Mapisa-Nqakula was accompanied to the meeting by other members of the South African Parliamentary delegation to the IPU, Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Sylvia Lucas, House Chairperson for International Relations Madala Ntombela, EFF Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu, and ANC MP Judith Tshabalala.

At the same meeting, Lucas said women, particularly African women, were disproportionately affected by the economic crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic, including poverty, unemployment, and economic exclusion.

"Women's quality of life has depreciated as this pandemic threatens to reverse some of the important advances and gains that we have made as women," she said.