45m ago

add bookmark

Is Fikile Mbalula, international man of mystery, in Ukraine or SA? We will know at 10:00 on Monday

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
GCIS
  • Fikile Mbalula appears to be in South Africa.  
  • His whereabouts became a matter of speculation after a cryptic tweet that he had landed in Ukraine.
  • No clarification for the Ukraine tweet has, as yet, been offered.

The supposed mystery of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's whereabouts will be cleared up at 10:00 on Monday morning.

On Saturday morning at 10:53, Mbalula raised quizzical eyebrows when he tweeted, "Just landed in Ukraine."

As many South African Twitter users commiserated with the Ukrainian people over this, no explanation was forthcoming from Mbalula.

News24 reported on Saturday that Mbalula and all his spokespeople were not immediately available to shed any light, but ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: "I suspect he has been hacked."

Several Twitter users speculated that Mbalula's presence was part of the Russian invasion, as he was sure to leave a trail of destruction in his path.

There was, subsequently, complete radio silence from the usually prolific tweeter, Mbalula.

But he stuck his head up from the Twitter trenches about 28 hours after his initial tweet.

At 14:48 on Sunday, Mbalula tweeted: "Tomorrow I'll conduct an oversight visit to DLTCs in the Gauteng province. I will also speak on the approaching deadline for the Extension of Licence Validity and other related issues."

There was also an invitation for the media to accompany Mbalula to driving licence test centres (DLTC) in Gauteng.

At the time of writing, no clarification for the Ukraine tweet was offered.

Before his cryptic tweet about landing in Ukraine, Mbalula retweeted the Russian Embassy in South Africa, who thanked South Africans for their support of Russia in "fighting Nazism in Ukraine".

In a very unusual diplomatic move, the German embassy in South Africa responded, saying Russia is "is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain".

"It's definitely not 'fighting Nazism'. Shame on anyone who's falling for this," the German tweet read.

With regard to the Russian invasion, the South African government has publicly said it is practising "quiet diplomacy" - and that it will not pick sides.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fikile mbalulaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 4515 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 8650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.45
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,970.41
0.0%
Silver
25.70
0.0%
Palladium
3,009.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,129.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,358
-3.7%
All Share
74,734
-3.6%
Resource 10
87,052
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,728
-6.3%
Financial 15
15,735
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo