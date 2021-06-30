Is prison-bound Jacob Zuma still travelling to Zambia for Kenneth Kaunda's funeral?

The former Zambian president's funeral is on Friday.

Zuma was scheduled to attend the funeral and was expected to arrive in Lusaka on Thursday.

Zuma has until Monday to hand himself over to a police station to begin serving his 15-month sentence.

Will former president Jacob Zuma press ahead with his plans to travel to Lusaka, Zambia for the funeral of Kenneth Kaunda, given the Constitutional Court judgment against him?



This is what government officials are wondering, as Zuma was scheduled to arrive there on Thursday and return to South Africa a week later, on 8 July.

He is scheduled to attend the funeral.

But the Constitutional Court had given Zuma until Monday to hand himself over to the Nkandla police station, or the Johannesburg Central Police station, to start serving his 15-month sentence.

On Tuesday, acting Deputy Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe sentenced Zuma to a 15-month prison term, for failing to comply with the court's unanimous order in January, which compelled him to obey all legal summonses issued by the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

Zuma's son Edward said on Wednesday that his father was still in the country, but was not at his Nkandla homestead.

WATCH: Edward Zuma, the son of @PresJGZuma says his father is not at the Nkandla homestead but is somewhere in SA. @News24 @TeamNews24 #JacobZuma pic.twitter.com/UfVbPT7aoE — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) June 30, 2021

Zambian officials planning the former statesman's funeral were uncertain over Zuma's attendance.

The source did, however, confirm that Zuma hadn't landed in Lusaka yet ahead of the Friday funeral.

The source said:

Whatever that has happened there has no direct bearings to what will happen here. I'm not sure if the people that were preparing the programme have had that in mind as yet.

Zuma's newly appointed spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi declined to comment on the matter.



"The lawyers have advised that we must not comment on any reaction. I can't be talking about things like that," he said.

Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla had, since the judgment, revealed that Zuma was in high spirits and had "no fear". It was, however, still unclear which correctional facility Zuma would hand himself over to.

"We have a choice between serving our time in JHB or Nkandla ... of course we have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown we will escort you to serve your time," Zuma-Sambudla said in a tweet.

*Additional reporting from Kaveel Singh.




