2h ago

add bookmark

ISIS links: Timing of US sanctions 'sensitive' due to SA's potential greylisting - security expert

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security Zizi Kodwa previously denied US warnings of terrorist threats in the country.
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security Zizi Kodwa previously denied US warnings of terrorist threats in the country.
Daily Sun
  • The sanctioning of SA companies linked to ISIS comes at a sensitive time amid fears that the country may be greylisted, says security expert Ryan Cummings.
  • Cummings says the government's response to the sanctions by the US treasury department will have a direct impact on the economy.
  • This comes two weeks after the US embassy issued a warning of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Security expert Ryan Cummings says US sanctions on South African companies and businesspeople linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) group come at a sensitive time, considering that the country could be greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) later this year.

Cummings told News24 on Monday night that the South African government's response to the US sanctions could determine whether the country gets greylisted. He said a greylisting would impact the economy.

Earlier, News24 reported that greylisting indicated the risk that the rest of the world attached to local companies and people as counter-parties to transactions.

"One of the issues raised by the FATF was that South Africa's legislation regarding money laundering and anti-terrorism financing were not compliant across all the specific criteria. Now, we have the issue of individuals who, according to the US, are potentially financing terrorist activities within South Africa. South Africa's response to this issue will be important and potentially impact whether we will get greylisted," said Cummings. 

On Monday, the US treasury department announced it was sanctioning four people, including Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar, who it said were linked to alleged ISIS cell leader Farhad Hoomer, and eight companies linked to them.

READ | Joburg Pride parade marches on despite US terrorism warning

"Brothers Nufael Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar are senior members of a Durban, South Africa-based ISIS cell led by Farhad Hoomer. Nufael Akbar has collaborated with and been directed by Hoomer. Nufael Akbar is a central commanding figure in the Durban-based ISIS cell. Yunus Akbar functions as an enforcer and logistical coordinator for the ISIS cell," said the US treasury department.

The sanctions came two weeks after the US Embassy issued a warning of a possible terror attack targeting large gatherings at an unspecified location in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Cummings said although he could not link the two incidents, the timing was "conspicuous".

The warning came ahead of several events, including the pride parade and a two-week theatre show by Jewish comedian Nik Rabinowitz.

At the time, sources revealed to News24 that US authorities had warned of the looming attack and identified seven people believed to be part of an ISIS-aligned cell.

However, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security Zizi Kodwa said there was no direct threat to the country and slammed the US for disregarding procedure by releasing information about the potential threat without discussing it with the government.

He said:

We take such threats seriously because we must remain vigilant. As the intelligence service, we have cooperated with several foreign intelligence services. We are host to more than 100 embassies in South Africa.

"Therefore, there is always protocol...on such issues. Firstly, to respect the sovereignty of a country. You can imagine if South Africa would pick up an issue in Washington and call our ambassador without having canvassed and discussed it with authorities in Washington. Big diplomatic fallout," he added.

Attempts to get a comment from Hoomer were unsuccessful at the time of publication. His response will be added once received.

The comment of State Security Agency (SSA) spokesperson Mava Scott will also be added once received.

In March, Hoomer vowed to fight his sanctioning by the US treasury department.

The US treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control claimed Hoomer had started an ISIS cell in Durban. Hoomer denied the allegation.

Hoomer and 10 other people were in the process of suing the state for R156 million for wrongful arrest in connection with the 2018 Verulam terror attack. One man was killed at Imam Hussain Mosque, and various shops were attacked when incendiary devices were placed inside them, causing widespread panic.

The case was struck off the roll in 2020, but remained under investigation without any new developments.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us treasuryisisssakwazulu-nataldurbansecuritydiplomacypolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 521 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 2132 votes
I don't use Twitter
68% - 5710 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.77
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,668.91
-0.4%
Silver
20.61
-0.9%
Palladium
1,873.50
-1.7%
Platinum
978.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
97.92
-0.7%
Top 40
62,362
-0.7%
All Share
68,964
-0.7%
Resource 10
65,803
-1.6%
Industrial 25
81,735
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,847
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo