Israeli air strike: Dirco hotline ready to assist those who have relatives in Gaza

Jenni Evans
A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
  • People worried about relatives in Gaza, following the latest bombing, can call a 24-hour Dirco line for information.  
  • The latest attack by Israeli forces saw the building, which houses Al Jazeera and AP offices, collapse.
  • Occupants of the building were given a one-hour warning to evacuate. 

The latest casualty of an Israeli air strike was the building which houses the Al Jazeera and Associated Press (AP) offices.

People in South Africa, who are concerned about relatives in Gaza, following the latest bombing, can call the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (Dirco) 24-hour line for advice and information.  

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said people can call 012 351 1000. 

Al Jazeera reported that the al-Jalaa building, which also houses a number of residences and other offices, crashed to the  ground after being bombed.  

There was a warning to evacuate an hour before the strike by Israel's forces.  

There is, as yet, no clear information on casualties.  

Dirco condemned the attacks on civilians in Palestine, and urged Israel to stop the planned eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrar area. 

READ | SA government condemns attacks in Gaza and Jerusalem

"Disturbing images of Israel's ongoing attacks on Palestinians, which violates UN resolutions, justify an urgent call for the intervention of the international community and to have the Israeli government's conduct investigated and referred to the ICC for crimes against humanity," Dirco said.  

South Africa also called for an emergency meeting between Israel and Palestine, with no conditions. 

