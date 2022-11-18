Israel's most wanted fugitive in Randburg Magistrate's Court for start of extradition process

Israeli fugitive Yaniv Yossi Ben Simon appeared in court for the start of his extradition.

Israeli fugitive Yaniv Yossi Ben Simon appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday morning for the start of his extradition.



Ben Simon is Israel's most wanted fugitive and has been living in South Africa since 2007.



He and seven others were arrested on Thursday in an early morning sting operation.



Ben Simon appeared on his own in the dock, where he was also charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of drugs.



The eight will appear on Monday for the criminal case.



The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwana said Ben Simon would be charged for the crimes he committed in the country.

She did not answer as to when he would face extradition.



The Israeli national has been on the Interpol red list since 2015 for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.



He and others are also accused of running a major drug business, as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of drugs.



On Friday, court officials tried to bar the media from entering the building.

The SA National Editors' Forum and the NPA had to get involved before the court allowed the media access to courtroom 13.



The media were warned that no footage of the fugitive was to be taken.

At least 10 heavily-armed police officials and three SA National Defence Force soldiers were stationed outside the court, and five police officers were inside the courtroom.

Outside the courtroom, the police inspected the windows and looked into cupboards and nearby rooms.

The media were subjected to searches, to check their belongings, before being allowed into the courtroom.





Once inside, Interpol members immediately objected to the media's presence, as the case was being heard in camera.

Once again the press were forced to exit the room.

A quick glimpse of Ben Simon revealed the 46-year-old standing tall before the court, taking up most of the dock. He wore a large, white T-shirt, which fitted snugly over his belly and muscular arms. His hair was light and shortly cropped.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that Ben Simon and his co-accused stayed inside the Bryanston residence until about 22:00 on Thursday night, while the police's forensics unit combed through the scene.

An officer told News24 that one of the reasons they remained on the property was that, for security reasons, the nearby police stations were unwilling to take them.



The question was put to Mjonondwana, who only said she could not speak to where the accused were being held as the case was sensitive.



She said Friday's appearance was held in camera for security reasons.



General Shadrack Sibiya said the multidisciplinary team found 19 firearms, including AK47s and assault rifles, strewn around the house and garage on Thursday.



They also found 3kg of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of ecstasy.





Vehicle found

A notable find was a delivery van kitted out for an assault.



The vehicle was soundproof, and Sibiya said it was also used for torture.



This finding, as well as the weapons, motorbikes and other paraphernalia, led police to believe the group was also running a hit-for-hire operation.



A source with intimate knowledge of the month-and-a-half-long operation said Ben Simon was attached to the "Abergil criminal organisation" in Israel.



Earlier this year, crime kingpin Yitzhak Abergil was sentenced to three life terms and another 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and murder, in an investigation known as Case 512.



Ben Simon is reportedly said to be a close associate of Abergil and had allegedly been involved in attempted hits on rivals of the Abergil syndicate.





