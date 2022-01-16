1h ago

add bookmark

Issue of matric results not being published heads to court

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pupil at Excelsior Senior Secondary School in Cape Town.
A pupil at Excelsior Senior Secondary School in Cape Town.
Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The Department of Basic Education says it will no longer publish matric results on media platforms.
  • The decision was taken as to not contravene the Protection of Personal Information Act.
  • With pending litigation challenging the decision, the department says it will not oppose the urgent application and will abide by the court's decision. 

The Department of Basic Education will not oppose an urgent court application challenging its decision to stop the practice of publishing matric results on media platforms.

Earlier this month, the department said it decided to stop publishing the National Senior Certificate results on media platforms.

News24 reported the department cited the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI) as the reason, saying the dissemination of pupils' personal information would be in contravention of the act.

Following the announcement of the decision, the department said it had received representations from an array of organisations and people as well as an urgent court application on the matter.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told News24 that AfriForum had gone to court to challenge the decision.

READ | Matric exam results won't be published on public platforms, in media - education dept

In a statement on Sunday, the department said it was guided by the need to comply with all the legal obligations, but in the final analysis, the Constitution commanded it to act in the best interest of pupils.

"In a quest to strike this delicate balance of complying with POPIA and act in the best interest of the learner, the department has been engaged with a number of role players, including the Information Regulator and the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)."

It added it would not oppose the pending litigation and would abide by the court's decision.

READ | Praise, outrage over education dept's move to stop publishing matric results in the media

"The department has communicated its position to stakeholders it has engaged, including SANEF and other parties.

"Meanwhile, the department urges candidates to register on the DBE website to view their results when they become available. Candidates will have to go through a two-step verification process before receiving confirmation of their registration. A 13-digit ID number and the examination number will be required for registration."

The department said more than 10 000 people had successfully registered by noon on Sunday.

The matric results are expected to be released on 21 January.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
educationcourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.74
0.0%
Silver
22.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,883.50
0.0%
Platinum
974.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo