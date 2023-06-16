11m ago

Issues the youth face: Crime, cost of living and 'where are the jobs you promised, Mr President?'

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim and Lisalee Solomons
Officials assisting unemployed youth to register on the Department of Employment and Labour's public employment services database.
  • Unemployment, crime and the cost of living are some issues young people are battling.
  • This year, 16 June marks 47 years since the Soweto uprising.
  • Young people say they don't feel the day is worth celebrating. 

Scores of unemployed young people all spoke with the same voice: "What is the point of celebrating Youth Day if there are no jobs for us? We need jobs to survive in this crazy economy."

This year marks 47 years since the 16 June 1976 Soweto uprising, a peaceful protest by thousands of students, which turned into a deadly massacre when police opened fire on young people protesting a government directive that Afrikaans would be compulsory in schools.

Young people told News24 that unemployment, the cost of living, crime and a lack of opportunity were some of the issues they were battling with.

The chief communications manager for Harambee, Zengeziwe Msimang, said many felt that unemployment was a "ticking time bomb".

"Tackling youth unemployment is essential. We must include people currently excluded from the economy, which will grow the economy by adding to the workforce," said Msimang. 

Harambee is a social enterprise, which aims to solve youth unemployment by breaking the barriers that keep young people out of work. 

"Geographically, young people cannot access opportunities because some job opportunities are too far," Msimang said.

"People cannot even afford transport for job interviews, and need data [and internet access] to look for jobs.

"There is a cost to looking for a job.

"There's a lot of emphasis on young people who don't know how to write a CV properly. Even graduates don't have tips and tools to enter the labour market." 

Msimang added that a lack of interview preparation could also be a massive barrier for young people.

"We have graduates who have a degree in Mathematics, but did anyone ever tell you how to apply for a job?" 

She said: 

A lot of graduates are unemployed. People assume that, once you have a degree, you have a job. If you're a graduate from a poor background, these challenges do not disappear [when you obtain your degree].

Last month, News24 Business reported that the official unemployment rate increased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that the number of unemployed people increased by 179 000 to 7.9 million.

Msimang said entrepreneurship and finding youth unemployment agencies remain essential tools for actively finding jobs.

"Young people need to understand and see that so-called side hustles can earn you money and become a sustainable livelihood," Msimang said. 

On Thursday, the Department of Employment and Labour's public employment services embarked on a work-seeker registration drive in Mitchells Plain.

unemployment
Unemployed youth were encouraged to bring their cv's and register on the Department of Employment and Labour's public employment services database.

Over 200 unemployed residents braced the cold to register on the department's database. 

Residents were encouraged to bring along their CVs, and guidance was given by officials on how to make them more readable to potential employers.

"I'm here because I need to find a job. Life is becoming challenging and frustrating, and I cannot afford to buy basic needs for myself," said Thomas Arendse.

"It's not nice to live every day not knowing if the job I'm applying for today will be successful. I've been applying for hundreds of jobs, but no positive outcomes yet. Without jobs, we are nothing," said Arendse.

Two hospitality graduates said they had been unemployed since graduating in 2020 and had become despondent.

Shanice Jenkins said: 

Every year on Youth Day, we get told by government officials we will get jobs, and we will be prioritised as we are the future. But, honestly speaking, what future is there if no jobs exist for us?

"We live in a world dominated by crime, corruption and politicians lying to us daily. How do we expect the world to be a better and safe place if we can't even get the fundamentals right of providing jobs and decent housing to people?" asked Megan Smith. 

Another young person said they were still waiting for the jobs government officials promised on the previous Youth Day. 

"Ramaphosa promised jobs last year and the year before. Where are those jobs, Mr President? We are suffering here on the Cape Flats," Ryan Gedult said. 

IT specialist and founder of the organisation Usibalwethu in Khayelitsha, Sinethemba Luthango, believes education is the real problem.

"These young people have their matric certificate, but they cannot get entry-level jobs because they don't have degrees and can't go to university," said Luthango. 

unemployment
Unemployed youth in Mitchells Plain.

Usibalwethu is an organisation that focuses on youth unemployment - and equips youth with entrepreneurial and IT skills, including software development.

"There are issues with the quality of education. There is no entrepreneurial mindset instilled during their school career. They need to get jobs themselves," said Luthango. 

According to Luthango, youth unemployment in Khayelitsha has worsened since the organisation was established. 

"I would say that eight out of 10 youth are unemployed in the area. It's getting worse every year," he said.

Sindisiwe Khuzwayo, a graduate of the University of Zululand, said it was very tough to find a job, despite recently graduating with a BCom degree in Accounting. 

"I was applying almost everywhere. In 2021, I received an opportunity to do an internship, but it was only for a year. After that, I went back to square one [to find a job]," Khuzwayo said.

Khuzwayo said many young people had the relevant qualifications, but struggled to find employment. 

"After graduation, you think you are definitely getting a job. Most of the people I did my degree with are at home. Most of us [graduates] haven't found anything," she said. 


