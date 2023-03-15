'It can't stay there': Efforts under way to recapture 'chubby checker' crocodile in North West

Efforts are under way to recapture a wild crocodile that has taken residence at a North West sewerage works facility.

O wl Rescue Centre is leading the search.

The 2m-long crocodile will be relocated to ensure locals' safety.

Environmental conservation organisation Owl Rescue Centre is trying to recapture a wild crocodile that has taken residence at a local sewerage works facility in the North West.

The organisation is trying to recapture it so that it can be relocated for locals' safety.

"It is not a missing crocodile because it's a wild crocodile that landed up at the sewerage works. People work there, so it can't stay there. We must catch it and relocate it to a safe spot," said Brendan Murray.

He did not want the crocodile's exact location to be published.

He said:



We will try and catch it with a rope net first, put it in a transport carrier, and contact nature conservation, which will advise us where to relocate it. If we can't catch it tonight (Tuesday), we will use a metal crocodile trap. It's a safe way of catching it.

Murray said people were instructed to avoid the area until the crocodile's recapture.



"We're out again tonight trying to catch and relocate this chubby checker that has taken up residence in a local sewerage works.

"He wasn't this big last night. Think he ate someone," the organisation posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Murray told News24 it was likely that the crocodile had caught fish in the dam.