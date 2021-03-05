7m ago

add bookmark

'It has been a rough journey' – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on a year of Covid-19

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has marked one year of Covid-19, saying it has been a "rough journey".
  • He recounted some of the highs and lows while visiting Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, where patient zero was initially treated.
  • Mkhize thanked South Africans for making sacrifices and following regulations.  

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has lauded South Africans and frontline workers who have helped lessen the full effects of Covid-19, as the country marks one year since the virus hit our shores.

"It has been a very rough journey if one may say, we have learnt a lot, we have made mistakes and we have also achieved a lot," he said on Friday.

Mkhize was speaking at Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg where Premier Sihle Zikalala and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu remembered the first ever infection, a 38-year-old Hilton man who had traveled to Italy in 2020.

"When patient zero was admitted, he was not so bad. He just had dryness of the throat and that was it. At the time we were still unpacking everything around the virus."

He recalled feeling a lot of "of anxiety and trepidation" in the country as he drove to Cape Town to meet other government officials for a debate on the preparedness of the country for the coronavirus infection.

"I had to call the president and say to him that this is the call I wish I never had to make to confirm we have the first Covid-19 positive patient identified in South Africa. I went to brief the president and thereafter the media. The rest of the debate was on the basis of how well prepared we were as a country."

15032020 News Polokwane: President Cyril Ramaphosa
On 15 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images)

Mkhize said information was key in the early days, and a call centre had been set up. He said they were also initially concerned with tracking and tracing all the Italy travellers.

"Once the first patient was discovered, we realised there were nine of them in the country and the whole machinery had to be activated to find where all these individuals were."

He said the following day he was in KwaZulu-Natal and headed to Cowen House School where panic had set in amongst the Hilton community.

"There was a panic in Cowen House because the parents did not know how to deal with this matter. However, after we spoke to them, things seemed to calm down. No one really knew what to expect at the time."

He said he was reinvigorated with hope when he arrived at Grey's Hospital to discuss their preparedness.

"What was heartening was a team of nurses that were sitting here, and when we finished, they started singing 'we don't fear coronavirus and we will be ready to nurse all of our people'. That was the beginning of the hope we all shared as we moved around."

READ | Covid-19 one year on: 'First wave was like Kilimanjaro, the second like Everest' - Prof Karim

He recalled how the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 soon began doubling every day.

"I recall, we had several meetings with a number of experts and professors. It became very clear that the numbers, the way they were rising, were likely to overrun the health services, unless we created a space during which we should be able to go and look at how to upgrade health services so that we can absorb the [high] number of people [being infected]."

ANALYSIS | The worst is surely over as SA sport looks to recover from Covid-19 devastation

Mkhize said the famous term "flattening the curve" became the next priority.

"And then came the whole expression of flattening the curve. We said let's draw out this infection, then it will not rise very rapidly. We wanted to draw it out over a long time and make sure that, even at the peak, it does not go beyond what the department of health's capacity is."

'They cooperated and saved our nation'

Mkhize said that the issue of lockdowns was also a tough talking point one year ago.

"To say to South Africans there is no travel between provinces was hard. Most people live between several provinces with relatives on one side, while working on the other. But for a while, they were asked not to visit.

"It was the most difficult and inconvenient decisions, but it had to be done because we had to save our people and prepare our health services. We thank South Africans for cooperating."

He also lauded religious leaders for calling on people to pray at home.

"I'd never thought in the history of the country we would get to the point where religious leaders would actually say we will cancel the Easter services. For all Christians in particular, that is a mark for yearly centre of devotion, where everyone looks forward to that day. Even those who don't attend church too much go on that day."

"We want to pay tribute to religious leaders, because had they not done so, they would have been party to the creation of super-spread activities like we saw in South Korea.

"They cooperated and saved our nation. They came out of a meeting and said 'turn your home into a church, mosque or synagogue', and people cooperated. For that we are very grateful."

Mkhize very briefly touched on PPE corruption, only saying: "Regarding acts of corruption that were associated with PPE, we want to say we will continue our commitment to fight against those kinds of irregularities and corruption."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
health ministrydr. zweli mkhizedurbankwazulu-natalcovid-19
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3863 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2634 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(+0.24)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(+0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(+0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.18)
Gold
1694.60
(+0.05)
Silver
25.19
(-0.35)
Platinum
1119.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2325.90
(+0.51)
All Share
67755.39
(+0.02)
Top 40
62312.51
(+0.10)
Financial 15
12491.34
(-1.45)
Industrial 25
87454.52
(-0.50)
Resource 10
70175.37
(+1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo