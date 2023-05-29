'It has nothing to do with Russian president' - Dirco on diplomatic protection for BRICS summit

Dirco says the protection of the BRICS summit in August is routine procedure and has nothing to do with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin may attend the summit and questions have been raised about whether SA will act on the ICC's warrant of arrest against him.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the declaration of protection was implemented ahead of all international conferences or summits.

The department declared the upcoming ministerial meeting in Cape Town on 1 to 2 June and 22 to 24 August summit in Johannesburg will be protected events.

It said the declaration was in line with the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act.

This comes as the South African government navigates its legal options should Putin visit the country in August, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for him.

The ICC issued the warrant against Putin on 18 March for war crimes related to the alleged abduction of children from Ukraine. READ | Inter-ministerial task team to announce its position on Putin visit soon - Mashatile South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute of the ICC and is obliged to act on the arrest order. Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela told News24 that the declaration of immunity was procedural routine and had nothing to do with the Russian president. "That is a routine gazette we do each time we host an international conference or summit. It was gazetted today [Monday] because there is a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers this weekend or this week in Cape Town, and we also included the summit taking place in August.

"It is normal. It is routine. It's nothing special. It has nothing to do with the Russian president. This is the gazette of immunities we gazette each time we host an international conference or summit," he said.

Nicole Fritz told News24 the notice did not override the Rome Statute and the declared diplomatic immunity had no application regarding South Africa's domestic or international ICC obligations.