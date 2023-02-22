1h ago

add bookmark

It hurts 'when I see the people I was in the trenches with being crooks' - former judge Albie Sachs

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former judge Albie Sachs delivered the annual social justice lecture at Stellenbosch University on Tuesday.
Former judge Albie Sachs delivered the annual social justice lecture at Stellenbosch University on Tuesday.
PHOTO: Twitter/@VisitConHill
  • Former judge Albie Sachs says South Africa has made great strides since the dawn of democracy.
  • He addressed the annual social justice lecture at Stellenbosch University.
  • Sachs said challenges like load shedding, corruption and crime must not cloud the gains of democracy.

Former judge Albie Sachs says South Africa has made great strides since the dawn of democracy, despite lingering challenges.

Sachs said this while addressing the annual social justice lecture at Stellenbosch University (SU) on Tuesday. The theme of the lecture was "Social Justice and the Constitution: Is this the country we were fighting for?"

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

During the lecture, which delved into South Africa's past and current issues and the role of civilians in ensuring its future prosperity, Sachs said despite its challenges, South Africa resembled the country he imagined as a young freedom fighter.

"This is the country I was fighting for," he said. 

"Look at South Africa. The lights are on. Who knows when they'll be off?" he said about load shedding.

"So many problems... crime, gender-based violence, corruption, dysfunctional municipalities all over the country, unemployment, and inequality. Yes, this is the country we were fighting for, but it's not the society we fought for."

READ | France honours former justice Albie Sachs with highest order of merit

Sachs emphasised the importance of setting apart the differences between the country and societal issues that threaten to erase the gains of freedom fighters.

"We need to deal with all the problems I've mentioned," he said, adding that the first democratic elections in 1994 were among the first defining moments that permanently propelled South Africa to success.

"Despite all the challenges and the things that make us angry today, and I probably get angrier than others when I see the people I was in the trenches with being crooks, behaving in ways that are unacceptable, it hurts."

"When I read the Zondo Commission's report, it hurts. Yet, a part of me says, 'Wow! Our government set up a commission. Our chief justice chaired the commission. We have brave journalists, and our people demanded exposure and marched against corruption'."

Sachs said he was an "incurable optimist" who believed that South Africa could thrive beyond its challenges.

He called on the current generation to fight for the freedoms that will make the country a conducive society for all who live in it.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
albie sachswestern capecape towncorruptionpoliticscrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
33% - 2975 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
57% - 5232 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 909 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Radio News24 streaming

21 Feb

LISTEN | Radio News24 streaming
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.20
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.57
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
939.56
-0.2%
Palladium
1,505.93
-0.7%
Gold
1,834.67
-0.0%
Silver
21.74
-0.4%
Brent Crude
83.05
-1.2%
Top 40
72,364
-0.6%
All Share
78,351
-0.6%
Resource 10
68,491
-2.9%
Industrial 25
104,105
+0.0%
Financial 15
16,465
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

21 Feb

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

21 Feb

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo