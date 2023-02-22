It hurts 'when I see the people I was in the trenches with being crooks' - former judge Albie Sachs

Former judge Albie Sachs says South Africa has made great strides since the dawn of democracy.

He addressed the annual social justice lecture at Stellenbosch University.

Sachs said challenges like load shedding, corruption and crime must not cloud the gains of democracy.

Sachs said this while addressing the annual social justice lecture at Stellenbosch University (SU) on Tuesday. The theme of the lecture was "Social Justice and the Constitution: Is this the country we were fighting for?"

During the lecture, which delved into South Africa's past and current issues and the role of civilians in ensuring its future prosperity, Sachs said despite its challenges, South Africa resembled the country he imagined as a young freedom fighter.

"This is the country I was fighting for," he said.

"Look at South Africa. The lights are on. Who knows when they'll be off?" he said about load shedding.

"So many problems... crime, gender-based violence, corruption, dysfunctional municipalities all over the country, unemployment, and inequality. Yes, this is the country we were fighting for, but it's not the society we fought for."

Sachs emphasised the importance of setting apart the differences between the country and societal issues that threaten to erase the gains of freedom fighters.

"We need to deal with all the problems I've mentioned," he said, adding that the first democratic elections in 1994 were among the first defining moments that permanently propelled South Africa to success.

"Despite all the challenges and the things that make us angry today, and I probably get angrier than others when I see the people I was in the trenches with being crooks, behaving in ways that are unacceptable, it hurts."

"When I read the Zondo Commission's report, it hurts. Yet, a part of me says, 'Wow! Our government set up a commission. Our chief justice chaired the commission. We have brave journalists, and our people demanded exposure and marched against corruption'."

Sachs said he was an "incurable optimist" who believed that South Africa could thrive beyond its challenges.

He called on the current generation to fight for the freedoms that will make the country a conducive society for all who live in it.