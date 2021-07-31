1h ago

add bookmark

'It is a part of their plan to eliminate police officers' - Bheki Cele speaks at cop's funeral

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at Constable Molwantwa George Molefi's funeral.(File Photo: @GovernmentZA/Twitter)
Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at Constable Molwantwa George Molefi's funeral.(File Photo: @GovernmentZA/Twitter)
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says police are in a war with criminals.
  • He was addressing mourners at the funeral of Constable Molwantwa Molefi, who was killed in a shootout between robbers and police.
  • The minister asked senior managers to investigate how criminals get hold of police-issued R5 rifles.

Police Minister Bheki Cele questioned how police-issued rifles ended up at the safehouse of criminals who killed a police officer.

He was speaking in Sebokeng on Saturday at the funeral of Constable Molwantwa George Molefi, who was killed during a shootout between police and suspected cash-in-transit robbers near Carnival Mall in Brakpan last week. 

Cele said police were at war with criminals who were vicious in their attacks.

"So, do not come and blame me, saying police are killing people. The criminals have declared war against us. We found the war on the way...and when you come across war, you do not stop and ask what happened because they'll will beat you up. You fight and then ask questions when the dust has settled...it is a part of their plan to eliminate police officers," he said.

Cele said police managers should find out how criminals get hold of R5 rifles when they are only issued to police officers.

"R5s belong to the police. I want to know...how do criminals get hold of R5s? Those are police tools for their work. It must be established... how criminals get tools of our trade. And, should we find out that there are those among ourselves who collaborate with criminals, they must stand up and join criminals. They must choose a side."

Molefi was part of a multi-disciplinary team of officers who confronted a group of suspects at a safe house in Dalpark, Brakpan, who were allegedly conspiring to commit a cash-in-transit robbery.

Two suspects were shot dead, some of them fled and 19 suspected robbers were arrested.

Police confiscated three R5 rifles, four AK47s, two pistols, explosives and several vehicles.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celegautengcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 3936 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 3688 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 914 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

9h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.59
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.30
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,814.19
0.0%
Silver
25.49
0.0%
Palladium
2,662.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,051.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.41
+0.4%
Top 40
62,852
-0.9%
All Share
68,971
-0.9%
Resource 10
70,683
-2.0%
Industrial 25
88,051
-0.4%
Financial 15
12,906
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

1h ago

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 100m gold … SA's...

4h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 8: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 100m gold … SA's Simbine, Leotlela, Maswanganyi make history
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

2h ago

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have...

2h ago

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa calls to congratulate Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You have lifted the country'
Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai...

3h ago

Simbine, Leotlela lead SA sprinters into 100m SF in Tokyo, long-jumper Samaai eliminated
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo

3h ago

SA's Bezuidenhout hopes putter can improve as he eyes top finish in Tokyo
Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare

4h ago

Djokovic 'not sure' about US Open fitness after Olympics nightmare
SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai

4h ago

SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Ruswahl Samaai
Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'

5h ago

Springbok captain Kolisi revels in Schoenmaker success: 'It was special'
SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo

7h ago

SA's Akani Simbine confident as he looks to race in the moment in Tokyo
'Emotional' Penny Heyns hails Tatjana Schoenmaker's historic gold: 'It's about time'

8h ago

'Emotional' Penny Heyns hails Tatjana Schoenmaker's historic gold: 'It's about time'
Why old (primary) school values will see Tatjana handle newfound fame with aplomb

12h ago

Why old (primary) school values will see Tatjana handle newfound fame with aplomb
Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker's meteoric rise

30 Jul

Meet the coaching mind behind Tatjana Schoenmaker's meteoric rise
WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo...

30 Jul

WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Tokyo Olympic Village
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

30 Jul

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

30 Jul

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

30 Jul

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo